Pomp and colour as thousands throng NMG motor expo at KICC

Thousands of Kenyans thronged the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi for the first motorsport show organised by NTV and Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) to unveil the 2022 WRC Safari Rally.

From the rally modified cars to the normal road cars, KICC played host to quite a number of petrol heads who were in for treat of both man and machine.

The highlight of the day was 12-year-old, future formula 1 champion, Zahran Mogul, who blessed the crowd all day with his quite special skills in go-karting. The young blood, a primary school pupil, attracted cheers from the eager motorsports enthusiast who crowded the City Hall as he sped past thousands of cameras. The kid, who admires Lewis Hamilton of Petronas Formula 1 team, is aiming for the Go-Kart Championship this year.

“Success goes hand-in-hand with hard work and discipline. During weekdays, I usually adhere to school schedule and outdoor activity like basketball, football and swimming. During the weekend, which is my most anticipated time of the week, I go for go-karting training and races. I hope to get sponsors onboard to make my dreams true,” the young champ Mogul told Nation Sport.

Kenyan Rally legend Azar Anwar during Nation Media Group Motor Expo held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on June 3, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

FIA Rally Star, Hamza Anwar thanked organisers of the WRC Motor Expo saying it is the best way to easily expose their sponsors to the limelight. “It is also a chance for the drivers to meet future potential sponsors who play a key role in terms of finances in the sport,” he said.

Hamza also expressed his feelings towards the oncoming WRC event.

“My pre-goose bumps are starting and of course we are having a lot of pressure preparing the car. I am excited to line up against my all-time mentor and idol, Sebastian Loeb and speed master, Kalle Rovanpera. It’s going to be exciting!”

Rally legend and reigning ARC champion Carl Tundo was also present to have some fun by steering the Toyota Yaris hot donuts. His stunts attracted rally fans who were not aware of the motor show and soon after, the gates to KICC were blessed with queues of car lovers! This event served as an opening to the WRC Safari Rally season, planned to go down from June 23 to 26.

Elias Makori, Nation Media Group (NMG) Sports Managing Editor during Motor Expo held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on June 3, 2022.



Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

It was also a chance for motor car dealers to showcase their cars to potential customers. The Audi TT particularly was a crowd puller. The machine boasts 6 speed automatic gearbox with 226bhp power output and is retailing at Kh3.8 million Kenyan Shillings.