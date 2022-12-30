Police visit late Asad's home as investigations continue

Police Friday afternoon visited the home of late rally driver, Asad Khan accompanied by his girlfriend Maxine Murigo Wahome as investigations entered the second week.

They recovered two mobile phones believed to belong to Asad, a shoe and pieces of broken glass window from the balcony of the Preston Court Apartment in Kileleshwa Estate.

Maxine, who was arrested and later released on bail, was driven to the residence by a relative and accompanied by her lawyer Steven Kimathi.

“Only Maxine, myself, a relative of the deceased and several police officers went into the house where they lived with the late Asad Khan alias Kalulu,” Kimathi told the Nation Sport.

Kimathi said Asad's younger brother, Adil Khan, remained holed in a vehicle outside the residence.

“Police asked Maxine to lead them into their bedroom,” Kimathi added via the phone interview.

Kimathi said the police officers took photos of the bedroom that appeared to be disturbed and others in the house and exterior compound.

The lawyer said he noticed footprints of only one person and not three as alleged earlier by police and a relative of the deceased.

He added that they took away the broken window glasses for forensic examination.

“We spent between five to 10 minutes then the exercise was over. Maxine was driven away by her relative and I drove back to my chambers,” Kimathi said.

The investigating officer directed Maxine, who is out on a Sh100,000 cash bail, to report at Kilimani Police Statiton on January 5, 2023 for further direction.

Police have so far summoned six key witnesses for interrogation and recording of statements over the death of Safari Rally driver Asad Khan.