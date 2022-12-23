Police grill Maxine Wahome over Asad Khan's death

Police have summoned six key witnesses for interrogation and recording of statements over the death of Safari Rally driver Asad Khan, Nation Sport has learnt.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport, lawyer Steven Kimathi - who is representing rally driver Maxine Wahome, the late Asad’s girlfriend, revealed that police are busy piecing together evidence before a decision is made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

Kimathi, who had accompanied Maxine for further interrogation by the Investigating Officer Mr Stephen Kibei, said her saliva samples were taken for DNA profiling at the Government Chemistry.

“I presented Maxine to Mr Kibei at Kilimani Police Station as directed by Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi on December 14, 2022 for further processing by police,” Kimathi said.

He said they stayed at the station for three hours during which Maxine was grilled by the officer.

Kimathi disclosed that so far six witnesses have been summoned to record statements, as police swing to unearth the misery surrounding Asad's death.

It is alleged that Asad was grievously injured after a scuffle with his girlfriend on December 12 at their residence in Nairobi.

The advocate said he will again return Maxine to Kilimani on December 29 for further interrogation and advise.

Ochoi directed her to keep reporting to the Investigating officer until further orders are issued by the court.

Kimathi, who said the investigations have mutated from grievous harm to murder following the death of Asad, who was buried at the Kariokor Muslim Cemetry on Tuesday, in an emotional send off.

Maxine was arrested on December 12 and detained at Kilimani Police Station after a report of the assault was reported by Adil Khan, Asad's younger brother.

Adil said he was informed of the assault by a security guard at the late Asad's residence.

Asad was dashed to Nairobi Hospital and transferred to Avenue Hospital for blood transfusion.

Adil said, Asad received 10 pints of blood at the Avenue Hospital as he had lost a lot of blood after the assault.

Asad succumbed on Sunday.

Ochoi declined a plea by state prosecutor James Gachoka to detain Maxine for 14 days for further interrogation released her on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

Ochoi ordered Maxine to appear in court on January 16 ,2023.

Asad, 50, who had been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was a celebrated rally driver, whom his brother (Adil) described as humble, generous and kind-hearted.