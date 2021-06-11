Onkar Rai: We’ll take the fight to the big boys

Rally driver Onkar Rai and his British co-driver Drew Sturrock are ready to make the case for local driving talent when Kenya hosts the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally from June 24-27.

The Nakuru-based driver said he has learnt a lot in the last few years and was looking forward to a thrilling rally in Naivasha.

"Our routes are different from the routes abroad and I'm excited the WRC is back in the country after nearly two decades. I'm happy the big boys of World Rally will be in Kenya and we welcome them but they will not have their way. We shall give them a good run for their money," Onkar said on Thursday after a brief practice session at Gicheha Farm in Rongai, Nakuru County.

Onkar will lead the Kabras Sugar Racing team in a VW Polo R5 car after upgrading from Skoda Fabia R5.

"I used to have a Skoda Fabia R5 car which I sold. I have driven VW Polo R5 for nearly a year and it is much stable and easier to drive than the Skoda," said Onkar.

Other Kabras Sugar Racing team members are Peter Mutuma and Eric Bengi, Baldev Chager and R. Soni, as well as Rajeev Rai and G. Tawe.

He lauded his sponsors Kabras Sugar for the support given to him.

“They are the best sponsors one would ask for. They have been my pillar in my entire rallying career. Without them, I would not be participating in rally competitions," he said.

Onkar is confident of victory in Naivasha, having finished sixth in the Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally in Naivasha in April.

"Confidence is a major requirement for a rally driver, and we believe in our abilities with my co-driver. We hope that everything shall be well and we will give it our all," said Onkar.

"I had the best time of 4m15.2s over the 5.40 km Loldia stretch in Equator Rally, and I think the Equator Rally was a good platform for me to prepare for what to expect in WRC Safari Rally. The Equator Rally route is almost similar to Safari Rally’s, although there are few changes. I'm ready to tackle the WRC route," said Onkar.

Onkar is aware of the challenges that lie ahead. He reckons the rally route in Naivasha is tough and challenging, with are tree stumps, rocks, holes and possible rainfall that could change the driving formula.

"The terrain in Naivasha is a challenge and more so to foreign drivers but since the majority of them are professional rally drivers they will be able to cope with it."