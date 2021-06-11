Naivasha readies to host visitors for the Safari

Toyota Kenya's Sales and Planning coordinator Rayo Hasegawa (left) WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi and Toyota Kenya's Sales and Product Trainer pose for photos at Kasarani on June 11, 2021 after handing over the Toyota Hilux pickups which will be used as the route opening and route safety cars during the Safari Rally.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • At least 10,000 guests are expected in the country in the coming days as Kenya prepares to host the World Championship Safari Rally from June 24-27 in Naivasha.
  • Among the guests expected are rally drivers, crew members and other support staff.

The WRC Safari Rally Chief executive Officer Phineas Kimathi has indicated that the initial plan was to have more than 200,000 guests but the number was reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

