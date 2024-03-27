No ‘sherehe’ in public spaces, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner warns

The government has made elaborate security plans ahead of Easter's World Rally Championship Safari Rally including a ban sale of liquor inside private vehicles.

Merrymaking off the road has also been outlawed with a tough talking Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan saying those who break the law will be arrested and charged.

Rally fans had a penchant for setting up temporary drinking spots at the central business district and roads within Naivasha town.

In effect, kupiga sherehe (merry-making) in the open will land revellers in trouble with the law.

“If you want to take beer …just do it in the confines of your house, or partake of the drink at licensed bars operating within stipulated time-lines,” said the administrator.

He disclosed that no traders will be allowed to set up stalls along the busy Moi South lake road from 10am on Saturday to Sunday night.

“Last time, rally crews were inconvenienced by vehicular traffic and we are categorical about the use of the busy road to avoid a repeat of the same,” said Hassan.

He promised a heavy police presence to ensure that the law was followed to the letter as he called on motorists plying along the Nairobi highway to use alternative routes as directed by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

He said redirecting traffic was aimed at easing congestion along the route that will be used during the global event. The administrator also warned motorists against parking by the roadside.