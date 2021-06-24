Naivasha comes alive as cars check into the Service Park

Safari Rally.

Swedish rally driver Oliver Solberg and his navigator Andrew Johnson on their way to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Institute in Naivasha on June 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The crowd went wild, making prolonged ululations as the rally cars zoomed past.

Hundreds of motorsport fans in Naivasha fans enjoyed their first glimpse of a modern World Rally Championship car in almost two decades today when Safari Rally crews made a grand entry into the dusty town in style.

