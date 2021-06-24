Naivasha comes alive as cars check into the Service Park

Hundreds of motorsport fans in Naivasha fans enjoyed their first glimpse of a modern World Rally Championship car in almost two decades today when Safari Rally crews made a grand entry into the dusty town in style.

The crowd went wild, making prolonged ululations as the rally cars zoomed past.

The 2007 World Championships 10,000 metres bronze medallist Martin Irungu Mathathi (left) accompanied by his family members catch a glimpse of the rally cars as they entered Naivasha town on June 24, 2021. Hundreds of local residents lined up along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway to watch the racing cars.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Fans, both young and old, lined up along the busy Naivasha – Nairobi highway to catch a glimpse of the rally cars as they headed to Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Institute for an overnight stay before they tackle Kedong stage on Friday.

Undeveloped plots along Kenyatta Street leading to the KWS Institute were turned into a massive parking lot as eager fans took vantage positions on the rooftops of their vehicles. Others climbed trees to ensure they catch a peice of the action.

Some parents carried their children shoulder-high to ensure they are part of the historic moment that is sure to make Nivasha the buzzword among more than 800 million WRC viewers across the globe.

Police officers, KWS officers, National Youth Service (NYS) officers and plainclothes police officers had a hectic time controlling the surging crowd.

Two ambulances from the Kenya Red Cross and Red Crescent Society were strategically stationed at the Naivasha—Nairobi junction just in case of an emergency.

Naivasha residents lining up along the busy Naivasha-Nairobi highway and Kenyatta Street to catch a glimpse of the rally cars participating in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally as they made a grand entry to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Institute on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Kenyatta Street was temporary turned into an open parking for vehicles. Boda bodas abandoned their jobs to watch the cars.

"I have only heard my dad mention how he used to enjoy Safari Rally when I was born some 19 years ago and today I decided to come and climb this container here to watch the cars and eel the thrill my dad used to enjoy," said 20-year-old Alvin Thiong'o.

"Today's event rekindles the nostalgic memories of the Safari Rally when I used to accompany my dad to Suswa to watch the cars compete in the muddy and rocky sections," said John Mureu.