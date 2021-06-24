Naivasha comes alive as cars check into the Service Park
What you need to know:
Hundreds of motorsport fans in Naivasha fans enjoyed their first glimpse of a modern World Rally Championship car in almost two decades today when Safari Rally crews made a grand entry into the dusty town in style.
The crowd went wild, making prolonged ululations as the rally cars zoomed past.
Fans, both young and old, lined up along the busy Naivasha – Nairobi highway to catch a glimpse of the rally cars as they headed to Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Institute for an overnight stay before they tackle Kedong stage on Friday.
Undeveloped plots along Kenyatta Street leading to the KWS Institute were turned into a massive parking lot as eager fans took vantage positions on the rooftops of their vehicles. Others climbed trees to ensure they catch a peice of the action.
Some parents carried their children shoulder-high to ensure they are part of the historic moment that is sure to make Nivasha the buzzword among more than 800 million WRC viewers across the globe.
Police officers, KWS officers, National Youth Service (NYS) officers and plainclothes police officers had a hectic time controlling the surging crowd.
Two ambulances from the Kenya Red Cross and Red Crescent Society were strategically stationed at the Naivasha—Nairobi junction just in case of an emergency.
Kenyatta Street was temporary turned into an open parking for vehicles. Boda bodas abandoned their jobs to watch the cars.
"I have only heard my dad mention how he used to enjoy Safari Rally when I was born some 19 years ago and today I decided to come and climb this container here to watch the cars and eel the thrill my dad used to enjoy," said 20-year-old Alvin Thiong'o.
"Today's event rekindles the nostalgic memories of the Safari Rally when I used to accompany my dad to Suswa to watch the cars compete in the muddy and rocky sections," said John Mureu.
"It is exciting to see WRC Safari Rally back in action after the long break. The Safari Rally also used to bring families together. Today I have come with my wife and our two children to enjoy the thrills as the cars burst into supersonic speed," said Titus Kamweru.