Mini Classic Rally attracts 31 entries

Thirty-one cars have entered the three-day Mini Classic Rally to be run in a fortnight.

Baldev Chager, who has won all the last four editions of the East African Safari Classic Rally event, is seeded number one in his Porsche 911 with Gareth Dawe as his navigator.

The event is for cars that were manufactured before 1984. No turbo-charged or 4wd models are allowed in the rally.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its beer brand White Cap, comes on board as the official Responsible Drinking partner for the 2022 East African Mini Classic Rally set to take place from December 9 to 11.

Onkar Kalsi will be the Clerk of the Course for the rally that will be 1100km long. A total of nine stages will be run over the three days of the competition.

With the tradition of the East African Safari Classic Rally, route details are kept secret until the day of the start.

That is why the following details are only identified by the number of the Time Controls.

Day One TC1-TC2 118.84kms - Competitive 90.21kms- Transport 28.63kms; TC2-TC3 141.29kms - Competitive 39.82 kms- Transport 22.44kms; Total Competitive 208.77 Kms, Transport 193kms, Total mileage 402.63kms.

Day Two TC4-TC5 - Competitive 120.54kms, Transport 50.67kms, TC5-TC6 - Competitive 82.35kms, Transport 50.67kms, Total Competitive 232.28kms, Transport 189.67kms, Total Milage 421.95kms.

Day Three TC7-TC8 - Competitive 62.80kms, Transport 64.50kms, TC8-TC9 - Competitive 59.78kms, Transport - 14.50kms, Total Competitive 243.62kms, Transport 182.10kms, Total milage 42572km.

Pipi Renu, the General Manager of the EASCR, said all preparations have been completed.

“We have received 31 entries. Rally will start from Nakuru and finish in Eldoret. The last time the Classic Rally or a big event was in the Eldoret area was back in 2005. We have received international entries from Porsche Tuthil, Belgium, South Africa, and the UK,” Renu told Nation Sport.

Start list

1. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911)

2. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Triumph TR7)

3. Piers Daykin/Tariq Malik (Datsun 280Z)

4. Raaji Bharij/Ravi Soni (Ford Escort MK1)

5. Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielsen (Datsun 280Z)

6. Geoff Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 280Z)

7. Remon Vos/Stephane Prevot (Porsche 911)

8. Jonathan Somen/Richard (Ford Escort MK2),

9. Farhaaz Khan/Arshad Khan (Porsche 911)

10. Malcolm Destro/Lloyd Destro (Datsun 280Z)

11. Rajay Sehmi/Raj Jutley (Porsche 911)

12. Rommy Bhamra/Harvey Jutley (Datsun 260Z)

13. Steven Parkinson/Russell Parkinson (Ford Escort MK2)

14. Eric Bengi/Gatimu Mindo (Datsun Violet GT)

15. Kavisi Evans Kavisi/Absalom Aswani (Datsun Violet GT)

16. Robert Calder/Gavn Laurence (Datsun 280Z)

17. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal (Ford Escort MK1)

18. Toby Wright/Douglas Rundgren (Ford Escort)

19. Malcolm Rich/Adrian Cavenagh (Ford Escort MK2)

20. Rajesh Maini/Devan Bhundia (Ford Escort MK1)

21. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Datsun PA10)

22. Asad Anwar/Rob Warmisham (Toyota Levin)

23. Maxine Wahome/Tuta Mionki (Datsun 1600SSS)

24. Lola Verlaque /Edward Verlaque (VW Golf MK1)

25. Azar Anwar/Jansher Sandhu (BMW 535)

26. Ghalib Hajee/Riyaz Ismail (Porsche 911)

27. Sam Karangatha/Steve Nyorri (Datsun 180B)

28. Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Datsun 1600 SSS)

29. Bart Vanhaverbeke/Steven Vyncke (Mercedes)

30. Tariq Khan/Zah Shah (Datsun 1600 SSS)