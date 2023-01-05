Maxine to know fate next week after police conclude investigation into Asad's death

Police have concluded investigations against celebrated rally ace Maxine Murigo Wahome who is being probed over the death of her boyfriend, renown rally driver Asad Khan last December.

On Thursday evening, Maxine was told by Police “let's meet in court January 12, 2023” after religiously reporting for three weeks.

The rally ace had been accompanied to the station by her lawyer Steve Kimathi for her routine reporting to the investigating officer as directed by senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi last December 14.

The suspect and Kimathi spent some time with the investigating officer at the station.

“Maxine is not required to report any more here. Police are through with her,” Kimathi told Nation Sport after emerging from Kilimani Police Station.

He added: “Police told us we shall now meet in court on January 12, 2023 for further directions.”

Maxine, who is out on a cash bail of Sh100,000 led police last Friday to their former city residence for "dusting of the house and collecting of crucial evidence."

From the Preston Court Apartment in Kileleshwa Estate police recovered two cellphones from Asad's bedroom , a shoe and pieces of broken glass window from the balcony of the house for forensic examination at the Government Chemistry.

Maxine was driven to their former residence by her relative.

“Only Maxine, myself (Kimathi), a relative of the deceased and several police officers went into the house where they lived with the late Asad Khan alias Kalulu,” Kimathi stated.

Adil Khan, a younger brother to the deceased remained in a vehicle outside the residence. “He did not enter her late brothers residence.”

Maxine who was freed on bond by Ochoi on December 14, 2022 was ordered to be reporting every Thursday until further directions from the court.

Asad suffered grievous injuries after a scuffle with his girlfriend on December 12, last year at their Kileleshwa residence.

The investigations have mutated from grievous harm following the death of Asad, who was buried at the Kariokor Muslim Cemetry on December 19 in an emotional send off.

Maxine was arrested on December 12 and detained at Kilimani Police Station after a report of the assault was reported by Adil Khan, his younger brother.

Adil was informed of the assault by a security guard at the deceased residence. Asad was dashed to Nairobi Hospital and transferred to Avenue Hospital for blood transfusion.

Asad succumbed on December 18.

On December 11, 2022, Maxine had gone for a party with her sister and returned drunk at the wee hours of December 12, 2022.