Long-serving administrator Muturi elected new KMSF chief

Maina Muturi, a long time motorsports administrator, was elected chairman of Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) during a directors’ meeting — 14 year’s after his last call of duty in the same position.

The election was held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday night.

Muturi took over from Phineas Kimathi whose term ended on November 2 last year. Rally legend Kimathi had remained in office to ensure the successful hosting of the 2023 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

Kimathi will continue serving as the chief executive officer of the WRC Safari Rally, which is a round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC). He also remains a member of the FIA World Rally Championship Committee as well as a KMSF director representing Rallye Sports Club.

During Kimathi’s reign of seven years — the longest uninterrupted tenure in KMSF — the WRC Safari Rally regained the World Rally Championship status after 19 years.

Despite the number of entrants dropping in rallying events since the Covid-19 pandemic, motorsports disciplines have grown from five in 2016 when Kimathi took over to 16 by this year.

The number of annual activities shot up from 36 to 60 before dropping to 43 this year after clubs withdrew from hosting the Clubman Rally Championship due to lack of sponsors.

Kimathi is leaving his position with his head held high after initiating talks of sponsorship for the KNRC and seeking government support for motorsport.

Muturi previously served as KMSF chairman in 2007 and 2008 before Dave Macharia assumed the stewardship of the federation.