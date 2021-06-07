KBC signs Sh50 million broadcast deal for WRC Safari Rally

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Monday inked an exclusive Sh50 million national broadcasting rights agreement with the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

KBC will get access for footage from the WRC promoters, who are the commercial rights holders of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), through their WRC+ Television.

The station will also concentrate on local drivers who might not find a slot in the international television in the June 24-27 event in Nairobi and Naivasha.

The Safari is projected to attract over 70 million TV viewers in 150 countries, making it one of the most watched global events this year. In addition, more spectators are expected in Naivasha once the government issues a directive on crowd gatherings.

Information CS Joe Mucheru assured the world that the government has already dedicated two internet redundant lines to serve the media including the WRC+ TV which will cover some sections live.

He thanked the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage for underwriting the broadcast license.

“Today marks an important milestone for the Safari Rally community as we officially launch the WRC Safari Rally local partner broadcaster,” said the Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

"I am pleased to announce that the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) will be the official WRC local broadcaster, thereby setting the stage for a fruitful partnership that will revive the glory of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya.

“Its (KBC's) pull was unmatched in the 1980’s and 1990’s as thousands of motor sports enthusiasts lined the rally routes to catch a glimpse of our celebrated drivers and their indomitable teams." she added.

"Those who could not make it to the venues would sit excitedly beside their radio sets, to listen to the hourly Safari updates through KBC Radio Taifa channel. It is also through these broadcasts that we interacted with legendary sports anchors who informed and entertained us throughout the event."

The WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi welcomed the KBC partnership, adding that with 90 percent coverage reach in Kenya, many Kenyans even in the remotest parts of the country will be able to follow the action from Naivasha.

He said the WRC attracted in excess of 850 million TV viewers cumulatively worldwide in 2017 while 4.5 million spectators attended rallies.