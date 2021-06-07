KBC signs Sh50 million broadcast deal for WRC Safari Rally

From right: Information CS Joe Mucheru, Sports CS Amina Mohammed and WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi during the launch of the broadcast partner at Kasarani on June 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • He said the WRC attracted in excess of 850 million TV viewers cumulatively worldwide in 2017 while 4.5 million spectators attended rallies.
  • KBC Managing Director, Naim Bilal, said the station will dedicate its channels to the Safari Rally.

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Monday inked an exclusive Sh50 million national broadcasting rights agreement with the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

