Kenyan Premier League returns after two-week break

Football Kenya Federation Premier League will resume on Friday after a three-week break.

League action returns with three rounds of matches remaining in the 2023/24 season.

With Gor Mahia already crowned champions, the race for survival will also take center stage.

The last league matches were played on May 19 before the league took a break for MozzartBet Cup fixtures on May 26.

Harambee Stars players then went to camp in preparations for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, with matches against Burundi on June 7 and Cote d’Ivoire on June 11.

Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Burundi at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi before holding African champions Cote d’Ivoire to a barren draw at the same venue.

On Friday, four-time champions Ulinzi Stars will host Nzoia Sugar at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata, Nairobi. The sugar millers have already been relegated to the National Super League.

However, Nzoia will be encouraged by the fact that they haven’t lost to Ulinzi Stars in the last five matches, winning four and drawing once. Their last loss to the soldiers was on May 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, four teams are still battling to stay afloat. The focus will now be on 17th-placed Muhoroni Youth, who have 28 points, Shabana (29 points), FC Talanta (31 points) and Sofapaka who have amassed 33 points.

All four teams will risk being relegated if they drop more points at this critical stage of the league.

The bottom two teams in the league are automatically relegated while the 16th-placed team competes in the playoffs against the team that finishes third in the National Super League standings.

Six matches will be played on Saturday, with only two matches on the cards on Sunday.

Two key matches of the weekend will see relegation-threatened Shabana hosting AFC Leopards at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay while Tusker will be at home to Bandari at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Champions-elect Gor Mahia will be at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos hoping to pile more misery on Sofapaka, who are battling relegation.

K’Ogalo coach Johnathan McKinstry, who has been appointed head coach of the Gambian national team, will see the team through in the last three matches before he departs officially.

KPL Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated):

Friday:

Ulinzi Stars v Nzoia Sugar ( Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Saturday:

Shabana v AFC Leopards ( Raila Odinga)

Nairobi City Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz ( Police Sacco, 1pm)

KCB v Posta Rangers ( Police Sacco, 4pm)

Muhoroni Youth v FC Talanta (Muhoroni)

Tusker v Bandari (Kenyatta, 4pm)

Bidco United v Kariobangi Sharks (Kenyatta, Machakos, 1pm )

Sunday:

Murang’a Seal v Kenya Police (SportPesa Arena, Murang’a)