Kamau named Clerk of the Course for KMSC Rally

John Kamau will be the Clerk of the Course for the next round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship to be organised by Kenya Motor Sports Club.

The event, to be staged on October 7-8, will be based around the Il Basel area in Machakos County.

Scrutineering will be done at the KMSC premises in South C, Nairobi.

“I have not finalised the itinerary as I need to go on the route next week to confirm stages and also distances. The event is largely on the same route as we had last year in the Il Besel area,” Kamau told Nation Sport.

Kamau added: “Rally is running on October 7-8 and scrutineering will be at the KMSC club house on Saturday, October 7."

*****

Two more rounds of the 2023 KNRC season will be remaining after the Kenya Motor Sports Club event.

Round Eight will be run by Sikh Union Club on November 4-5 in Kiambu while the last round will be held by Kenya Racing Team on December 2-3 at Stone Athi.

*****

Jasmeet Chana leads the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship with 171 points with three rounds remaining.

He is followed by Jeremiah Wahome 87, McRae Kimathi 79, Kush Patel 66 and Nikhil Sachania 44.

The Navigators category is led by Ravi Chana with 171 points. He is followed by Victor Okundi 87, Mwangi Kioni 69, Mudassar Choudry 66 and Deep Patel 44.

*****

Overall championship points in the Kenya National Rally Championship are awarded as follows: 1st-30pts, 2nd - 24, 3rd -21, 4th-19, 5th-17, 6th-15, 7th-13, 8th-11, 9th-9, 10th-7, 11th-5, 12th-4, 13th-3,14th-2 and finishers 1 point each.

*****

The next round of the Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for September 24.

The Alfa Romeo Motor Club event has already attracted entries from countries outside Kenya.

Rwanda’s Kassim Ndayambate will make his Concours debut with a 1983 Volkswagen Transporter in the utility vehicle class.

Entries have also been received from South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya for the event to be held at the Nairobi Racecourse grounds.

A Leyland Mini rally will be on show from South Africa.

*****

Rwanda will be the penultimate round of the 2023 ARC to be held on September 23-24.

Zambia will bring the curtains down on the current ARC series on October 21-22.

*****

The Safari Rally, next year’s round of the 2024 World Rally Championship, is scheduled to run during the Easter period.

*****

Three more rounds of the 2023 World Rally Championship are remaining.