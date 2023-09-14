Concours entries pour in from Africa

Entries from Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda have poured in for the annual Concours d’Elegance motorshow that will be held at Nairobi Racecourse on September 24.

The latest entry from South Africa is the Leyland Mini rally car of Athuman Mussa Suleiman.

The vehicle has been entered for Kenya’s classiest motorshow event by Old School Rides Tanzania and will be driven to Nairobi for the event.

The Tanzanian contingent features the Lancia Delta Intergrale of Naavraj Singh Hans and a 1990 Mini Cooper. Arusha-based enthusiast Tor Allan will be showing his 1956 Land Rover.

Leslie Carvell has entered a 976 Volkswagen Beetle from Jinja and will drive the iconic model all the way from the Uganda town to Nairobi Racecourse.

She is one of the regulars participants from Uganda.

Patrick Mweherie has entered four classic Mercedes-Benz cars. Watch out for him in a 1969 230S model.

­Rwandan Kassim Ndayambate will make his Concours debut with a 1983 Volkswagen Transporter in the utility vehicle class.

This will provide competition for the Land Rovers and Range Rovers that have been submitted in this class.