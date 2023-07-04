Huge promises for a more vibrant KNRC, bigger WRC Safari Rally

The government has moved in to push for a revamped local motorsports calendar, renewing its pledge to maintain a “bigger and better” Safari Rally on the prestigious World Rally Championship (WRC).

Key sponsors also renewed their pledge to support the sport as Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba announced a raft of proposals to grow motorsport buoyed by the ripple effects of this year’s WRC Safari Rally which he has described as “a resounding success.”

Namwamba announced that the Safari Rally agenda will continue being a government concern.

“We are not going anywhere anytime soon,” the CS told Kenyan drivers who competed in the June 23-25 Safari Rally in Nairobi and Naivasha during a dinner the ministry hosted for them at Nairobi’s Weston Hotel.

“We are at the top of the whole world and this year we wanted a Kenyan flavour in this very global event. So I want to appreciate in a very special way the reason why we are here is to celebrate our own and recognise these incredible 16 Kenyans,” Namwamba told the drivers and invited guests including his Principal Secretary Peter Tum and captains of industry on Monday.

He said the government is committed to ensuring that the Safari remains in the World Rally Championship while appreciating sponsors who also supported the event, mainly KCB Bank Kenya, Safaricom, Kenya Airways and Toyota by CFAO (formerly Toyota Kenya).

KCB Bank Kenya has sponsored the last three editions of the Safari Rally for Sh100 million.

Meanwhile, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa pledged similar support to the junior rally programme which has been supporting McRae Kimathi, Jeremiah Wahome and Hamza Anwar.

His Kenya Airways counterpart Allan Kilavuka said the national carrier will remain the official airline of the Safari Rally.

The CS lauded the 16 Kenyans competing in the WRC and Kenya National Rally Championship categories for making the recent WRC Safari Rally a memorable event.

“You drove to Kasarani special spectator stage, and you did amazing things there and we were at hand to cheer you on then you negotiated on Lodia to Malewa. You rounded Sleeping Warrior and ended up here,” he said.

He announced that the prize giving and veterans dinners will now become a permanent feature in motorsport. Namwamba again challenged the Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) to revive rallying which has been undergoing a rough patch due to the prevailing financial recession.

He said the government will support the series and urged long time sponsor, KCB Bank Kenya, to reconsider its sponsorship for the domestic circuit which lapsed last year.

He added that the national rally school will be domiciled when the National Academy of Sports is ready to roll out its first programme with go-kart competition at a venue which will be announced.

Toyota by CFAO has donated two cars which will be used to train future rally drivers.

The CS also announced that the government was proud to sponsor five female drivers in the Safari and will continue with a similar broadened programme under the Talanta Hela programme.

Carl Tundo was the best placed Kenyan in the main WRC Safari Rally navigated by Tim Jessop in a Skoda Fabia.