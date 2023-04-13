Gov't to lead from the front in delivering WRC Safari Rally

The government will take a proactive role to ensure that Kenya delivers a successful World Rally Championship Safari Rally from June 23 to 26 in Nairobi and Naivasha.

Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke said he will lead from the front by working together with the event’s secretariat and sporting arm to exceed the level of success which has been recorded in the last two editions of the Safari Rally even if it means camping at Kasarani.

“You will see me here more often, but we also need to go to the ground and ensure everything goes as planned,” Mueke told the staff including heads of departments in safety, media and the route led by Clerk-of-the Course Gurvi Bhabra in his maiden visit at the WRC Safari Rally secretariat at Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday.

Burn the midnight oil

“What is important is to look ahead and work hard to deliver this event. Let’s switch to crisis mode, help each other and burn the midnight oil to deliver this event,” added Mueke in reference to the Safari which is fully funded by the government, and is one of the forums Kenya is using to enhance its brand visibility as a tourism and economic development destination.

“The only thing that unites us is our commitment. Let’s hold the 70th anniversary successfully. I can assure you that I am totally committed and will support you,” said the PS who also doubles up as the WRC Safari Rally Steering Committee vice chairman.

The Head of Safety Norris Ongalo briefed the PS on progress in the safety department for competitors and fans.