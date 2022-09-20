Golden Concours attracts amazing full entry of 110

Some 110 entries have been received for this year’s Golden Africa Concours that will be held at the Ngong Racecourse on Sunday.

The entry list consists of an amazing array of 70 cars and 40 motorcycles.

The Concours d’Elegance is the classiest motorsport event in Kenya soil. The classic and vintage cars and motorcycles are judged under regulations approved by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation.

Spectators will be thrilled by the “Golden Oldies” with competitors showcasing veteran, vintage and post vintage cars.

The two Ford Model As entered by Anwar Fatehdin, made in 1929 and 1931, will feature in this category together with Adrian Wroe’s Ford Model A which was the overall winner in the last event held in 2019.

The oldest cars, which will be inspected last by the judges, include Paras Shah’s 1928 Austin 7, the Ford Tudor and Ford Model A pick-up entered by Mike Duder and Joseph Kamau. Sati Jabbal’s 1925 DKW and Dominique Antoine’s 1925 Triumph motorcycle are the oldest bikes.

Sati’s DKW was the highest placed bike in 2019 and will be defending it’s position amidst stiff competition from Peter Giraudo’s 1959 BSA Shooting Star and 1966 Triumph TR 6C that came second and third respectively.

The exciting rally cars are among entries expected to grab the attention of spectators.

These include the rare 1990 Lancia Delta Integrale entered by Tanzania enthusiast Navraaj Singh Hans, Aslam Khan’s 1968 Porsche 911 and the Datsun PA 10 of Minti Motorsport, made in 1980.

Car enthusiast Kakooza Wazzir of Uganda will be participating in the Concours for the seventh time.

He will also be showing his rare 1996 Mitsuoka Viewt saloon and a Mitsuoka le-Seyde made in 1991.

Edgar Katamujuna, who is also a regular competitor from Uganda, has entered a 1985 Volkswagen Kombi in the class for utility cars made after 1970.