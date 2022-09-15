Star-studded entry for the golden Concours d’Elegance

This year’s Golden Africa Concours d’Elegance has attracted a star studded entry including competitors from outside Kenya.

This year’s Concours is the 50th and marks the Golden Jubilee of the annual series organised by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club. It will be held at the Nairobi Racecourse on Sunday, September 25th, from 9am.

Spectators will be treated to a pageant of motoring history starting with the 1925 Triumph motorcycle entered by Dominque Antoine. Sati Jabbal will also be defending his title with his 1925 DKW which was the highest placed bike in the last Concours.

These two ancient bikes will be judged in the class for motorcycles made in 1970, or earlier which includes Russell Hughes 1952 Ducati 65T and Peter Giraudo’s 1959 BSA Shooting Star.

A rare Lancia Delta Integrale prepared by Navraaj Singh Hans, an enthusiast from Tanzania is an attention grabbing entry in the class for rally and racing cars.

This will give competition for the 1967 Alfa Romeo GTA of Gilgil based Fergus Robley and Aslam Khan’s 1968 Porsche 911 both of which are regular cars in the event.

The 1968 Jaguar of Kevit Desai who is the Patron of the annual Concours d’Elegance will compete in the class for cars over 3,000cc against the 1952 Rolls Royce limousine of Roger Tanner, Kevin Moracha’s 1980 Mercedes Benz W126 and the 1965 Jaguar E-type of Alec Davis.

Amandeep Kaur Lotay will be tackling the classiest event in the motorsport calendar for the first time with two car entries, a Citroen and a Mercedes Ponton both made in 1955.

Anwar Fatehdin is contesting the event for the second time with a 1929 Ford Model A and is one of the participants in the class for “golden oldies” together with the 1928 Austin 7 of Paras Shah which is the oldest car in this year’s Concours.

The process of judging cars starts on the Total Quartz inspection ramp and continues along the judging line with assessments for the external finish, the interior and boot, external finish, the engine and a safety check.

Motorcycle fans will be flocking to the motorcycle judging ring to watch the strong field of big bikes led by Enzo Amato’s 2002 Honda Goldwing with an 1800cc engine followed by Prateek Sing Gulati’s 1700cc Yamaha Roadstar made in 2001.

These bikes will be competing the class for Street Motorcycles over 1300cc together with Tumaini Muthiga’s Harley Davidson and the 1991 Honda Goldwing entered by Doc Badman Classics from Kisumu.

A strong force of 20 Uganda Bikers will be at the Nairobi Racecourse on September 25th with their massive motorcycles.