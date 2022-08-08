Formula One star Lewis Hamilton on holiday in Kenya

Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton is holidaying in Kenya.

According to Nairobi News, the seven-time world champion arrived in Nairobi on Sunday aboard a private jet.

He is expected to tour a number of areas in the country including the Maasai Mara Reserve where he will witness this year’s Great Wildebeest Migration.

The British superstar, currently driving for Mercedes, is said to have been accompanied by close associates, including friends and family.

The great migration involves the mass transfer of about 1.5 million wildebeasts from Serengeti in Tanzania to Masai Mara.

The wildebeests travel for 800 kilometers in search of greener pastures and water.

Besides his exploits on the Formula One track, Hamilton is a prominent advocate in support of activism to combat racism and push for increased diversity in motorsport.

He was listed in the 2020 issue of Time as one of the 100 most influential people globally and was knighted in the 2021 New Year Honours.

The seven-time Formula One world champion received a knighthood at Windsor Castle last year, where he was named in the Queen’s Honours List he equaled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven championships.

A knighthood is an award and title given by a British king or queen for high achievement and services to their country within their industry.

He is the latest sports icon to tour Kenya in recent months.

Others are retired footballer Samuel Eto’o who toured Malindi along the Kenyan coast with his immediate family.

Eto’o currently is the Cameroon Football Association president.