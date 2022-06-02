PSG star Mauro Icardi on vacation in Kenya

Paris Saint Germain Striker Mauro Icardi is currently on vacation in Nairobi with his partner Wanda Nara.

The Argentinian forward, who won the French Ligue 1 title with PSG last season, has already visited the Giraffe Manor in the outskirts of the capital.

"Today we were able to enjoy another beautiful story among animals, a story in which this "mansion" called Giraffe Manor hides from the 70s and 80s, when the Rothschild Giraffe was in danger of extinction in Kenya, with only a few hundred specimens. In this "mansion" they did everything possible to live with them and make the giraffes feel in their habitat and thus be able to satisfy all their needs and help this species to multiply more and more," Icardi posted on Instagram.

The Argentine striker was at Tanzania's Serengeti Nation Park with his wife last year.

A few days ago, they were in Rwanda, where they visited the Silverbacks gorillas.

Icardi is enjoying his off-season in Nairobi after a busy season with Le Parisians. He was omitted from Argentina's squad that beat Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday in the Finalissima.

Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango is also on holiday in Kenya.

The footballer, who made his breakthrough in the just ended 2021/22 English Premier League season, posted photos showing him relaxing on the beach at the Kenyan Coastal city on his Instagram page.

Onyango, born in England to a Kenyan father and English mother, joined Everton aged eight and signed his first professional contract in July 2020, penning a three-year deal with the club.

African football legend Samuel Eto’o also toured Malindi last month with his family.