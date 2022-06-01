Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango on holiday in Mombasa

Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango is holidaying in Mombasa.

The footballer, who made his breakthrough in the just ended 2021/22 English Premier League season, posted photos showing him relaxing on the beach at the Kenyan Coastal city on his Instagram page.

Onyango, born in England to a Kenyan father and English mother, joined Everton aged eight and signed his first professional contract in July 2020, penning a three-year deal with the club.

Having consistently shone for Everton’s Under-18 team, Onyango was promoted to the Blues’ Under-23-set-up during the 2019/20 campaign.

Additionally, the 19-year-old played in seven Premier League 2 matches before the season was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He made his senior debut for the club on November 21 last year, in Everton's 3-0 loss to Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the league.

Onyango turned down a chance to play for Kenya during the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers despite being handed a call up by then coach Engin Firat.

Mombasa, Kenya’s second-largest city located along the coast is one of the world’s preferred tourist destinations with millions of visitors streaming in from all over the world.

Onyango’s visit comes barely a month after African football legend Samuel Eto’o toured Malindi with his family.