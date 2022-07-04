Man City-bound star enjoys holiday at Maasai Mara

Leeds United midfielder and England International Kalvin Philips is over the moon after a flourishing good holiday in Kenya.

The 26-year-old and his girlfriend Ashleigh Behan were in Kenya for two weeks and enjoyed the scenery at Maasai Mara National Park in Narok County.

Philips, who completed his medical on Friday ahead of his move to English Premier League champions Manchester City, toured the tourist attraction site and was amazed at the sight of the wild animals and the rich Maasai Culture.

Related PSG star Mauro Icardi on vacation in Kenya Football

"The past two weeks we travelled to Kenya on a safari which was an experience I don't think we will ever be able to top. Seeing these wild animals was unreal," posted Philips on his Instagram page.

"We also had an opportunity to visit Masai Village. It was an incredible time learning about the history of the tribe. Experiences like this really put things into perspective and the people were so welcoming," he added.

The midfielder thanked travelling and tour company Finch Hattons Luxury Tented Camp for making their stay in Kenya comfortable.

"I also want to thank @firstluxegroup for booking everything from. The whole trip went so smoothly we couldn't recommend them enough," he added.

After a thrilling season with Leeds where the club managed to avoid relegation, the England international is expected to be announced as City player this weeks since all the paper work and agreement have been completed.

He is seen as the replacement for Brazilian Fernandinho, who left Man City at the end of the season on a free transfer after nine years at the club.