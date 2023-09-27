Maxine Wahome murder case: Neighbour says Asad was violent towards girlfriends

The trial of the Maxine Wahome for the murder of rally driver Asad Khan began on Wednesday at the Milimani High Court, with revelations that he was a violent man.

Chemutai Sogomo Chepkorir, the first prosecution witness before Justice Lilian Mutende, said Asad “had six previous relationships that broke due to his violent character”.

Chemutai, who was a neighbour to the deceased since 2013 at Preston Court Apartment in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, said only one of Asad’s relationships lasted long and it was because he had a child with the woman.

Related Maxine Wahome released on Sh2 million bond Motorsport

Giving her account of the events of December 12, 2022 incident that led to Asad’s death, Chemutai told Justice Mutende: “There was violence. I was terrified. I called my cousin to come and take me out of my house since I could not withstand the violence upstairs.”

She added that the relationship between Maxine and Asad was a violent one.

Speaking in court, she gave a blow-by-blow account of the events of December 12, 2022 that ended up with the death of Assad.

Cross-examined by Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, lawyers Steve Kimathi and Andrew Musangi for Maxine, Chemutai said hell broke loose around 8am. She heard screams, heavy violent pounding of the floor and items falling.

“Broken glass fell through my window from Asad’s third floor house...There was somebody crying and Asad was hurling insults ...I heard Maxine crying...” Chemutai said.

She told the judge that as the violence continued, she called the gate guard Hassan Wesonga Oyugi and asked him to go and stop the fight. She also called the chairman of the residents’ association Samuel Kimani Kihanya.

She went on:“ The violence persisted..I heard screams and shouting with Asad hurling unprintable insults at Maxine.”

“Who was screaming during the fights, Maxine or Asad?” Murgor asked the witness.

“It was Asad who was screaming,” Chemutai answered.

The violence and shouting was then followed by calm, the neighbour testified.

Chemutai said she later saw blood flowing from Asad’s house to the stair case. She called Hassan again and this time, the guard came and went off to alert other neighbours.

“Four neighbours came out and they accessed Asad’s house. They carried him downstairs with the doctor holding his injured lower limb.”