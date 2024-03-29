First of its kind motorsport academy launched in Kenya

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said Kenya is poised to produce top talent following the launch of the country’s first motorsport academy that will be based at the Kenya Academy of Sports, at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

“Today marks a milestone in our nation's sports history with the inauguration of the Talanta Motorsports Academy," Gachagua told invited guests, who included the FIA Vice President for Africa Rodrique Rocha of Mozambique, WRC Promoter senior director Peter Thul, 2019 world rally champion Ott Tanak, his 2003 counterpart Petter Solberg and his son Oliver Solberg, at MISC.

“It is a step towards promoting sports excellence as per our commitment to talent development and innovation. Motorsport is special to Kenyans with history of successful events like the Safari Rally which celebrated its 70th anniversary last year," said the Deputy President

"Kenya is laying the foundation of sowing, growing and grooming apex talent."

The DP thanked Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and his two principal secretaries for steering the sports and culture docket in the right direction.

"If there is one appointment President Ruto was spot on it is Ababu and the two PS,” said Gachagua.

He also urged Kenyans to be careful on the roads. "I am a great participant in sports by walking in the forest. I drive but not fast. I don't want to commit suicide," said the DP, who was dressed in fireproof racing overalls.

“I remember with nostalgia when I was seven, eight years old, we could not sleep during the Safari. We still remember today that it was the most exciting thing in the village. "

He urged young people to take risks if they wanted to succeed.

"In life some people fear taking risks. You must take a risk and be daring," he told the young people from various sporting disciplines.

Thul who was accompanied by WRC Promoter events director Simon Larkin, his colleague Silvya Hristova and Safari's FIA media delegate Vera Dussausaye, invited Gachagua and Namwamba for a thrilling experience in a rally car at the Shakedown Stage in next year's Safari in yet another confirmation that the international motorsports community is willing to support Safari's presence in the WRC beyond the 2026 guaranteed Event Promoter Agreement.

He said as a follow up programme to the FIA Rally Star programme, the WRC Promoter has introduced a women's only talent search and development programme next month and has invited Kenya to nominate a young girl for this initiative.