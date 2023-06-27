Female drivers prove mettle in male-dominated Safari Rally

Female drivers drove off the 2023 WRC Safari Rally’s Naivasha finish ramp last Sunday with their hopes for a bright future in the sport certainly sky-high.

Out of the four female crews that were entered in this sixth round of the 2023 World Rally Championship (WRC) series, only one failed to conquer the world’s toughest rally.

Natasha “Tash” Tundo and Chantel Young proved to be the best ladies’ crew by finishing the rally in the fourth place of their category and eighth in the overall Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) that was run simultaneously within the main Safari Rally programme.

“It was hard, dusty and thrilling … it’s the Safari Rally. We did well. If we hadn’t broken down at the Kasarani stage, it would have been our first podium finish. We actually suffered a 10-minute penalty that set us back because of the incident,” Natasha told Nation Sport.

It was Natasha’s first rally with Chantal Young in five years and their fastest by far.

Natasha added: “We were in a trusty old Subaru Impreza N10. With Chantal we have entered Safari Rallies and finished two. This year's highest finish was 11th overall. We were sixth fastest in Sleeping Warrior. We finished fourth in our category, eighth as Kenyan (KNRC) crew and top ladies crew.”

Pauline Sheghu does her pre-race routines at the WRC Safari Rally Service Park in Naivasha as she prepares to attack a stage of this year’s rally. Photo credit: Pool

Natasha, 44, and Young, 31 years, were sponsored by Atlancis Technologies, Talanta Hela and KBC.

Jennifer Malik and Kui Muingai retired from the event due to mechanical failure.

“We retired in the Malewa Stage due to a broken arm in the car,” Kui, who entered a Subaru N12, told Nation Sport.

She added: “I have finished one Safari Rally so far. The toughest stage this year was Sleeping Warrior which was long, rocky and Slippery.”

Journalist Pauline Sheghu, navigated by experienced Linet Ayuko, finished 13th overall in the KNRC category and remained grateful for the government support they received.

Sheghu confessed that being her first WRC Safari Rally run, the competition posed a major challenge.

“Most of the stages were tough extreme tough with fesh fesh and so many rocks, but I had to push myself and accelerate carefully just to make sure I make it to the end,” the seasoned broadcaster said.

“As I had promised Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, I had to see the finish on the podium which by God’s grace we did. The government support really gave me encouragement to do my best.”

She encouraged female drivers, saying nothing is impossible.

“What a man can do, a woman can do better. As I always say… if you are not willing to risk the unusual, you will settle for the ordinary.

“Fear is for the weak. Come out women and let us face the challenges. Otherwise, my hearty congrats to all the three Talanta Hela ladies’ teams. This is just a start.”

On her part, Ayuko was happy with their results.

“It was great to be part of the 70th Safari Rally and to see more ladies in the sport. Also to meet young ladies interested in getting into the sport,” she said.

“This was my sixth Safari Rally. Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior stages were the roughest and toughest,” Ayuko told Nation Sport.

The other female crews that finished were the mother-and-daughter pair of Tinashe Gatimu and Caroline Gatimu who wound up 10th in the KNRC class.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports backed all female drivers under the Talanta Hela platform with co-sponsors including Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Homeboyz and Atlantis Technologies.

Full results (with total time) of the Kenya National Rally Championship category of the 2023 WRC Safari Rally: