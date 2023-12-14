East African Safari Classic Rally resumes after rest day

Day Six action of the 2023 East African Safari Classic Rally will kick off at 6am on Friday. Fifty-eight cars are still in contention, led by Italian duo of Eugenia Amos and Paolo Ceci at the wheels of a Porsche 911.

The drivers will tackle three more competitive stages before they have a rest halt at the Amboseli Lodge. A total of 15 Competitive Stages will have been tackled by the end of the Day Six competition.

The Chairman of the East African Safari Classic Rally, Joey Ghose expressed satisfaction with the event so far.

“It has gone according to the plans though there have been minor incidents. The event has the reputation of being one of the toughest in the world. So we should expect that. We keep our fingers crossed for the rest of the days to go smoothly,” Ghose told Nation Sport.

Renzo Bernardi, the Clerk of the Course, is excited that 58 cars are still running at the halfway stage.

“All good and the event is proceeding as expected, with minor issues. Hope the weather will hold and we do not get more rain,” Bernardi told Nation Sport.

“Sections have been challenging but always with a view that competitor’s safety is paramount. The organising team is doing a great job and for now, all is in control.”

Aslam Khan, the leading driver from the ALS Team, was disappointed though ready to carry on with the rally.

“We missed the last two stages on Wednesday because of engine failure in our Porsche. We will now change the engine though we have already suffered the maximum penalty for the last two days plus the penalty for a change of engine,” Aslam told Nation Sport.

“Like I said in the beginning, we are not going for any position in the rally. We just want to have fun and finish the rally."

Driver of Car No11, Evgeny Kirvee was fined Sh750,000 for using abusive language against the crew of Car No12. The steward found Kirvee guilty of being aggressive to the other crew, whom he alleged had refused to let him overtake on the stage.

The amount will be donated to St. Thomas Barnados Children's Home in Nairobi within 48 hours of this notification.

The Ford Escort of Malcolm Rich and Adrian Cavenagh of Great Britain is doing well apart from a minor fuel leakage towards the end of the last stage of Leg Four.

“We could smell fuel on the stage before we stopped to check. We had to remove the spare wheel and noticed a small crack in the tank. Fortunately, we blocked the leak with a piece of soap and it helped us. Our guy in Wales must be very pleased with the way he has prepared the car,” Cavenagh told Nation Sport.

Leg Six will kick off with three more stages. The stages are CS13 Hunters Look Out2/Parane2 (70.90kms), CS14 Bulls Eye/Basil (32.51), and CS15 IL-Basel/Meshenani Gate2 (76.45). Total Competitive Distance will be 179.86, while the Total Transport will be. 116.31. The Overhaul Total Distance will be 296.17.

The following is the program for the remainder of the competition.

December - Nairobi to Amboseli- Rest at Amboseli Sopa Lodge; Day 7 - 16 December - Amboseli - Rest at Amboseli Sopa Lodge; Day 8 - 17 December - Amboseli to Voi - Rest at Voi Wildlife Lodge; Day 9 - 18 December - Voi to Okundi - Rest at Diamonds Leisure Lodge and Golf Resort and finally the End.