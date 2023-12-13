Italian duo stay top as EA Classic Rally reaches halfway mark

The Italian crew of Eugenia Amos and Paolo Ceci driving a Porsche 911 Wednesday continued to lead the 2023 East African Safari Classic Rally at the halfway stage.

Former winner Baldev Chager held on to the second place, making him the best-placed local competitor driving a Porsche 911 navigated by Gareth Dawe without any major problems. Porsches occupy the top nine positions in the standings after four legs.

“It has been going very well so far. The car is fine and we have had no problem. We are the best local drivers and hope to maintain that,” Dawe told Nation Sport.

When asked about the blind rally notes: Dawe said he was not very comfortable, but described Chager as an excellent and experienced rally driver.

Former Safari Rally winner and multiple Kenya National Rally Champion, Ian Duncan is placed eighth in his Datsun 280Z navigated by Jaspal Matharu, despite suffering several punctures and getting stuck in mud for 20 minutes.

Matharu, who is a regular participant in the off-road events, said the competition is tough and rough for most of the competitors.

“We got stuck in the first stage of the rally. It cost us about 20 minutes in the mud. Not the best thing to happen when one needs to go at high speeds,” Matharu told Nation Sport.

“To make it worse, we have had an average of three punctures on a daily basis. We don't know the reason as it has happened on smoother roads at high speeds. But we are still motoring at reasonable speeds and maintaining a good position.”

With four legs left, five cars have withdrawn from the rally with 58 cars still taking part in the competition.

The Ladies team of Olga Lounova and Lilia Khousnoutdinova from the Czech Republic are among the survivors in their Opel Ascona.

Thursday is a rest day but drivers and their crews are given a maximum of six hours to work on their rally cars. Tamarind Tree (Carnivore) will host the main Service Park.

For the second Leg running, the organisers had to cancel a Competitive stage for safety reasons. Clerk of the Course, Renzo Bernardi issued a statement to warn the drivers of the unsafe road conditions in Najile/Oletepesi (SS11) section. Drivers had to drive straight to the next Competitive Stage.

Eric Bengi, one of the local leading rally drivers, was quick to point at some of the problems that had slowed their Opel Astra.

“We ve had a rough time starting from Mombasa on Sunday. We have so far broken four drive shafts along the road which cost us dearly in penalty.” Bengi told Nation Sport.

“To make it worse we got stuck on Rombo Road where other trucks and rally drivers were also stuck. Today has been very good with no problems at all on the three stages. We hope it will be trouble free from now on.”

Event Director Raju Chagger expressed his optimism of a good finish.

“The rally is going well. Unfortunately, due to a rainstorm we cancelled two stages so far which was impassable. But the rest of the event was fantastic. Today (Thursday) will be a rest day, though drivers and their service crews will be busy looking at their cars. Drivers are happy and enjoying the challenge,” Chagger said.

Provisional leaders on Day Four

1.Eugenia Amos/Paolo Ceci (Porsche 911) 461mins:39.3secs

2. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911) 480:23.7

3.Emile Breittmayer/Alexis Thomas (Porsche 911) 489:40

4.Kris Rosenberger/Nicola Bleicher (Porsche 911) 492:12.40

5.Journal Serderidis/Grégoire Munster (Porsche 911) 492:51

6.Bonamy Grimes/Martin Rowe (Porsche 911) 674:17.1

7.Phillip Kadoorie/Ryan Champion (Porsche 911) 497:04.4

8.Ian Duncan/ Jaspal Matharu (Datsun 280Z) 525:33.4

9.Tony Wright/Douglas Rundgren (Ford Escort MK2) 527:37.

10.Michael Holmqvist/EmilAxelsson (Porsche 911) 532:09.4

11.Josel Jobst/Luis Lobst (Porsche 911) 555:14.

12.Evgeny Kirvee/Gunnar Andersson (Porsche 911) 492:40