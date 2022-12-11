Drama as Vos wins Mini Classic Rally

The 2022 Mini Classic Rally Sunday ended in a dramatic fashion after the Stewards of the competition were forced to hand over the victory of the Raid Rally to Remos Vos of Holland driving a Porsche 911.

Baldev Chager and Piers Daykin, who were adjudged to have finished the rally in the first and second places respectively, were penalised after they were adjudged to have taken the wrong route in one of the final stages of the rally.

Both the drivers were summoned to appear before a Panel of Stewards to answer the allegations at the end of the rally.

After a lengthy deliberation, the Stewards found them guilty of deviating from the original route, thus they were given a penalty of five hours each. That dropped them from first and second to 13 and 14 positions respectively.

Every car in the rally had to be fitted with the Tracking equipment which kept track of the movement of the car and recorded exact timing once it crosses the bar at each Time Control.

The technology also helps to keep track of the car in case of an accident during the competition.

Scrutineers have to check each and every car to make sure the Tracking System is fitted in the rally car at a special fee.

Vos of Holland proved to be the best foreign driver to win the three-day Mini Classic Rally.

The Porsche 911 driver, who was navigated by Stephane Prevot, maintained the top five position since the beginning of the Raid rally.

Raaji Bharij and Soni led the rally at the end of the first day of action before mechanical and technical issues dropped the crew to the second overall place driving a Ford Escort MK1 at the end of the competition.

The event was for cars that were manufactured before 1985. No turbo-charged or 4wd models were allowed in the rally.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its beer brand White Cap, came on board as the official Responsible Drinking partner for the 2022 East African Mini Classic Rally.

KBL joined hands with the Victoria Commercial Bank as leading sponsors of the World famous marathon Raid Rally.

A new team ran the latest round of the Mini Classic Rally since Joey Ghose took over as the CEO of the East African Safari Classic Rally outfit.

For the first time in his rallying career, Onkar Kalsi led the team as the Clerk of the Course for the three-day rally that was 1,000kms long. A total of nine stages were run over the three days of the competition. Pipi Renu retained his post as the General Manager.

Former World Champion, Miki Biasion who was the special guest of the East African Safari Classic Rally, volunteered to drive a Safety Car during the competition. He was navigated by Riyaz Ismail, one of the leading students of the Abdul Sidi Rally Advisor (ASRA).

In the sport of rallying, a Safety Car or a pace car is a vehicle which limits the speed of competing cars on a racetrack in the case of a caution period such as an obstruction on the track or bad weather.

The aim of the safety car is to enable the clearance of any obstruction under safer conditions, especially for marshals or await more favourable track conditions weather-wise.

Kenyan crew of Caroline Gatimu and Tuta Mionki was the best placed female crew in the 23rd position. They were followed by Lola Verlaque, navigated by Edward Verlaque in a VW Golf MK1 in the 24th place.

Majority of the competitors were local drivers (50) from Kenya while a small number of only eight competitors were from overseas.

The foreign drivers were Geoff Bell from South Africa, Remos Vos (Holland),Toby Wright (Ireland), Malcolm Rich (UK), Lola Verlaque (South Africa), Edward Verlaque (South Africa), Bart Vanhaverbeke (Belgium) and Steven Vncke (Belgium).

Provincial result

1.Remon Vos/Stephane Prevot (Porsche 911)

2.Raaji Bharij/Ravi Soni (Ford Escort MK1)

3.Geoff Bell/Tim Challen (Datsun 280Z)

4.Farhaaz Khan/Arshad Khan (Porsche911)

5.Rajay Sehmi/Raj Jutley (Porsche 911)

6.Robert Calder/Gavn Laurence (Datsun 280Z)

7.Jonathan Somen/Richard (Ford Escort MK2)

8.Steven Parkinson/Russell Parkinson (Ford Escort MK2)

9.Malcolm Destro/Lloyd Destro (Datsun 280Z)

10.Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal (Ford Escort MK1)

11.Azar Anwar/Jansher Sandhu (BMW 535)

12.Asad Anwar/Rob Warmisham (Toyota Levine 1600)

13.Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porshe 911)

14.Pier Daykin/Tariig Malik (Datsun 280Z)

15.Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielsen (Datsun 280Z)

16.Toby Wright/Douglas Rundgren (Ford Escort)

17.Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Triumph TR7)

18.Malcolm Rich/Adrian Cavenagh (Ford Escort MK2)

19.Sam Karangatha/Steve Nyorri (Datsun 180B)

20.Nish Lakhani/Teeku Patel (Datsun 1600 SSS)

21.Bart Vanhaverbeke/Steven Vyncke (Mercedes)

22.Caroline/Tuta Mionki (Datsun 1600SSS)

23.Lola Verlaque /Edward Verlaque (VW Golf MK1)