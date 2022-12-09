Bharij takes early lead in Mini Classic Rally

Kenyan driver Raaji Bharij and his navigator, Ravi Soni hold the top spot as the Mini Classic Rally enters Day Two action Saturday morning.

The Ford Escort drivers finished Day One action as clear leaders of the internationally renowned Classic Rally. The crew was fastest in two of the three stages on Friday setting a total time of 2hrs:38mins.55.0secs.

“It has been challenging with long stages which are also rough. The weather has also been hot but we have kept it clean so far. So far no major problems. We hope to keep it that way,’’ Bharij told Nation Sport.

Majority of the competitors are local drivers (50) from Kenya while a small number of only eight competitors are from overseas.

The foreign drivers are Geoff Bell from South Africa, Remos Vos (Holland),Toby Wright (Ireland), Malcolm Rich (UK), Lola Verlaque (South Africa), Edward Verlaque (South Africa), Bart Vanhaverbeke (Belgium) and Steven Vncke (Belgium).

Clerk of the Course Onkar Kalsi was happy with the event when asked about the competition as his first ever major one as a senior official.

“I am happy the event has so far gone without any major incidents. Weather conditions look ok though cloudy at times. Let us wait and see for the next two days,’’ Kalsi told Nation Sport.

Former Kenya National Rally Navigator champion, Piers Daykin, who has now exchanged seats, is lying in second place at the wheels of his Datsun 280Z with Tariq Malik as his co-driver.

Former winner of the East African Safari Rally and Safari Rally champion, Ian Duncan is hot on their heels in third place driving a Datsun 280Z with Anthony Nielsen beside him.

Top foreign driver is Remon Vos and his Stephane Prevot placed in fifth place driving a Porsche 911. Vos is from Holland.

Past winner of the Mini Classic Rally, Baldev Chager is placed in sixth place with Garth Drews as his navigator. It is still a long way to go before the former champion can fight his way up.

Lola Verlaque, navigated by Edward Verlaque in a VW Golf MK1 is the top female driver still running. They are followed by Kenyan crew of Caroline Gatime and Tuta Mionki in a Datsun 1600sss.

A couple of cars were forced to abandon their races due to mechanical problems. The cars belonged to Hamza Anwar (Datsun A10) and Bart Vanhaverbeke (Mercedes) respectively.

Both the drivers can rejoin the action on Saturday with a certain penalty.

Twenty-three cars are still running with two more days remaining.

The Classic Rally has stiff rules that have to be followed by the competitors.

Asad Anwar, whose car did not fully comply with the technical rules of the competition, was not allowed to start the rally by the Stewards of the meeting.

Competing crews are required to be fully covered by medical cover from AMREF.

All the supporting crews together with the drivers have to produce medical vaccinations certificates before they are allowed to participate in the three-day event.

All First Aid Kits must be properly equipped as per the rules.

Victoria Commercial Bank and Kenya Breweries will join hands to sponsor this year’s Mini Classic Rally to be organised by the East African Safari Rally Classic Rally.

Day Two action will cover further three competitive stages around Eldoret. The total distance will be 421.95 kms of which Competitive distance will be 232.28kms.

Day Two TC4-TC5 - Competitive 120.54kms, Transport 50.67kms, TC5-TC6 - Competitive 82.35kms, Transport 50.67kms, Total Competitive 232.28kms

Transport 189.67kms, Total Mileage 421.95kms.

Provisional Results End of Day One

1. Raaji Bharij/Ravi Soni (Ford Escort MK1) 02:38:55.

2. Piers Daykin/Tariq Malik (Datsun 280Z) 02:44:27.0

3. Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielsen (Datsun 280Z) 02:46:27.0

4. Remon Vos/Stephane Prevot (Porsche 911) 02:47:08.0

5. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911) 02:50:03.0

6. Toby Wright/Douglas Rundgren (Ford Escort) 02:47:08.0

7. Jonathan Somen/Richard (Ford Escort MK2) 03:01:31.0

8. Rommy Bhamra/Harvey Jutley (Datsun 260Z) 03:04:50.0

9. Rajesh Maini/Devan Bhundia (Ford Escort MK1) 03:10:45.0

10. Farhaaz Khan/Arshad Khan (Porsche 911) 03:12:24.0

11. Steven Parkinson/Russel Parkinson (Ford Escort MK2)

12. Rajay Sehmi/Raj Jutley (Porsche 911) 03:18:13.0

13. Malcolm Destro/Lloyd Destro (Datsun 280Z) 03:21:02.0

14. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mugal(Ford Escort MK1)

15. Rober Calder/Gavi Laurance (Datsun 280Z)

16. Sam Karangatha/Stve Nyorri (Datsun 180B)