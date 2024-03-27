Daughter-mother crew in the Safari Rally mix again

At just 19 years old, female driver Tinashe Gatimu is turning heads and attracting attention in this male-dominated world of rallying.

Nation Sport caught up with Tinashe at the Naivasha service park on Tuesday accompanied by her mother, Caroline Gatimu, who also serves as her navigator.

Tinashe, who ventured into rallying two years ago inspired by her rally driving parents, declared she was ready to showcase her talent on the international stage for the second time, following her debut in the WRC Safari Rally last year.

“I am super excited to compete in the Safari Rally again. It is a dream come true for me, and I’m eager to test my abilities against some of the best rally drivers in the world.

“This year, the weather is different. Last year, it was dusty, but this year, it will be muddy. I look forward to racing in these conditions and aiming for a good finish with my team,” she said.

Tinashe will race in a Subaru N10 in the Group N 2000CC class in the KNRC category.

She said the Safari Rally provides an opportunity for her to challenge herself against top-tier competitors—a testament to her courage and ambition.

Breaking barriers as a young woman in a traditionally male-dominated sport, she serves as a source of inspiration for upcoming female rally drivers.

She said she was not only defying stereotypes but also reshaping perceptions about women in motorsport.

“Last year was my first time in the rally, and it was also the first time my mother navigated for me. It was an interesting experience for both of us. She is always ready to teach me, and I am eager to learn.

“There comes a point where her motherly instincts kick in, especially when I’m driving too fast—it adds an interesting dynamic to our partnership,” Tinashe said.

She made a simple yet crucial request to fans.

“Come out and support us in Vasha, but please do not drink and drive. I know it might be tempting, but we want everyone to make it home safely in the end,” she said

She harbours dreams of competing at the highest echelons of international rallying proudly representing Kenya on the global stage.