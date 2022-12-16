Court releases rally driver Maxine Wahome on bail

Kenya's trailblazing rally driver who allegedly assaulted her boyfriend on Jamhuri Day has been freed on a Sh100,000 cash bail pending completion of investigations into the incident.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi released Maxine Wahome on bail after rejecting the prosecution's request to continue detaining her pending completion of Investigations.

The driver was released on bail and ordered to be reporting to Kilimani Police Station every Monday until the probe is completed.

The police had sought 14 days to continue detaining Ms Wahome until the condition of the boyfriend, Asad "Kalulu" Khan - also a rally driver - improves.

Khan is admitted at Avenue Hospital following a spat which left him with serious injuries.

"The complainant Khan is admitted at High Dependency Unit in critical condition with serious deep cuts on the right ankle," said state prosecutor James Gachoka.

Wahome is being investigated over an offence of causing grievous harm which may attract a lengthy jail term if she is convicted.

Gachoka sought for the detention of the suspect on grounds that she is influential and most of the witnesses in the matter come from the apartment where she resides.

"We want to monitor the condition of the complainant, subject the mobile phone and sim cards recovered from Wahome to cyber analysis and obtain necessary reports which we believe contain crucial information, " said Gachoka.

The state further wanted Wahome detained to enable officers escort her to the government chemist for DNA sampling before they can file criminal charges against her.

However, Andrew Musangi, Ms Wahome's lawyer, has said that his client has not been accused of any wrongdoing regarding the injuries that Asad Khan sustained.

Mr Musangi clarified that as it stands, she is not an accused person since she has not been charged with any offence nor has any accusation been made against her.

“She's only being held to assist with investigations which she has agreed to willingly do. In this regard, she has from the word go, agreed to assist investigators in all aspects of the investigation including surrendering access to the apartment and all Mobile telecommunication devices,” Mr Musangi said.

According to the lawyer, Ms Wahome did not leave the premises until the police arrived to conduct the investigation, where she gave them full access to the apartment, and briefed them on everything that occurred that day.

“We informed the court that the injury was self-inflicted when the injured person alternated to kick a window in order to gain access to the balcony where Maxine had taken refuge.”