Chana extends lead in KNRC series

Jasmeet Chana has extended his lead in the 2023 Overall Kenya National Rally Championship after winning the Eldoret Rally.

The standings after the Eldoret Rally: 1. Jasmeet Chana 146points, 2. McRae Kimathi 79, 3. Jeremiah Wahome 54, 4.Kush Patel 49, 5. Nikhil Sachania 44, 6. Carl Tundo 39, 7. Karan Patel 34, 8. Amman Shah 33, 9. Hamza Anwar 26, 10.Ian Duncan 25.

*****

The Power Stage in the Eldoret Rally was won by Jeremiah Wahome.

Power Stage (Top 3): 1. Jeremah Wahome 10:09.5, 2. Jasmeet Chana 10:44.9, 3 . ian Duncan 10:56.0

Power Stage (abbreviated as PS) usually runs as the final stage of a rally.

Additional championship points are available to the fastest five crews through the stage regardless of where they actually finished in the rally.

Unlike normal special stages, which are timed to a tenth of a second, the timing of the Power Stage is to a thousandth of a second.

*****

Mombasa Motor Club will host the next round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship on September 9-10.

It will be followed by Kenya Motor Sports Club (Nairobi) on October 7-8, Simba Union Club (Nairobi) on November 4-5 and Kenya Racing Track (Nairobi) on December 2-3.

*****

Burundi will stage the next round of the 2023 African Rally Championship on August 19-20.

Rwanda will be the penultimate round of the 2023 ARC to be held on September 23-24. Zambia will bring the curtains down on the current ARC series on October 21-22.

*****

The following are team members for the next round of the RX Motorsport Event to be staged on August 19-20.

Team Suli: Maxine Wahome, Jeremiah Wahome, Carl Tundo, Ian Duncan.

Team Duma: Tash Tundo,Joseph Gacheche, Baldev Chager, Frank Tundo.

Ndovu Cement: Caroline Gatimu, Rajveer Thetthy, Eric Bengi, Charan Thetthy.

Batiks: Jennifer Malik, Kay Wachira, Andrew Muiruri and Bob Kaugi.

RX Motorsport Championship table after Round One:

2WD: Neel Gohil 12pts, Jose Jalapeno Sardinia 10, Tinashe Gatimu 10, Amaan Ganatra 8, Jimmy Wahome 7, Azfar Abdulmalik 5, Sameer Nanji 4, Azar Anwar 2.

RX CUBS: Karamveer Roorai 10, Gitau Munene 5, Billy Tundo 5, Eann Bengi 4, Cheche Ababu 4.

Open Class Single: Ishmael Azeri 7, Ian Duncan 7, Frank Tundo 5, Pauline Sheghu 2, George Njoroge 2, Ankush Shah1.

Team Event by Ladies: Maxine Wahome 11, Caroline Gatimu 10, Natasha Tundo 6, Jennifer Malik 2.

Juniors: Rajveer Thehy 10, Jeremiah Wahome 7, Joseph Gacheche 7, Kay Wachira 1.

Champions: Eric Bengi 11, Carl Tundo 7, Baldev Chager 5, Andrew Muiruri 2.

Legends: Ian Duncan 11, Charan Thethy 7, Frank Tundo 5, Bob Kaugi 6.

Team Suli 3, Team Nduvo 4, Team Duma 2, Team Betika 1.

*****

There are five more rounds of the 2023 World Rally Championship to be tackled before the season comes to a close.