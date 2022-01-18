Carl Tundo faults 'embarrassing' Kenya Motorsports Awards

Africa and Kenya National Rally champion Carl 'Flash' Tundo has poured scorn on the 2021 Kenya Motorsports Personality of the Year Awards.

Tundo claimed that the ultimate prestigious Kenya Motorsports Personality of the Year trophy has been made worthless and an embarrassment to the generations of great names that have won the coveted award.

Aakif Virani, who only won the charged Nanyuki Rally to finish fourth overall in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC), was voted the 2021 Kenya Motorsports Personality of the Year to the shock of many during the Kenya Motor Sports Federations (KMSF) Awards Gala last Saturday night at Kasarani.

Tundo, who won three events in the 2021 KNRC and four in the 2021 Africa Rally Championship (ARC), said that he may sound like a sore loser, but noted that someone deserving and credible was left out.

In a rejoinder, the KMSF general manager Mwaura Njoroge said they will release a statement in due course addressing the issue.

“Whether someone deserved to win or not will be addressed to ensure people get to understand, “said Njoroge.

“We have voted for someone in an ultimate machine who came fourth in the KNRC and went out and lobbied for votes,” alleged Tundo, a former Kenya Motorsports Personality of the Year.

“Never in my many years in motorsport has anyone lobbied for votes for this award. In fact, that is my main bone of contention,” said Tundo.

“Maybe you voted because he won an appeal against a steward’s decision. Again, some might say I am bitter as it affected me but it’s not the reason for my concerns.”

Virani sensationally won the Nanyuki Rally following an appeal against Tundo, who was adjudged to have received illegal assistance from another driver, Jasmeet Chana, at the rally’s power stage.

Tundo’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution stalled at the power stage and had to get a push from Chana to restart. One can only be assisted if he has retired from the competition.

Tundo, who won the Equator Rally, Kajiado Rally and Thika Rally to secure his sixth KNRC Series title, said there are so many other people who deserved the coveted award like Onkar Singh Rai.

“Mediocracy has won, which does not sit well with me,” charged Tundo.

Tundo, who won Equator Rally, Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally, Rally of Zambia and Rally of Tanzania to count for his ARF Series victory, also took to his Facebook page to express his dismay.

Tundo’s sentiments received support from many including rally drivers.

"Anyone involved in motorsport can win the Kenya Motorsports Personality of the Year that is decided through voting from motors license holders.

“It’s a disgrace from legends, who brought the World Rally Championship back to Kenya to past champions and Safari rally winners,” said Tundo, adding that there are rules in motorsport and appeals and protests happen all the time.

“Should someone then be awarded a prestigious trophy like this because he won an appeal? “posed Tundo.