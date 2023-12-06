Brothers’ 50 years of experience highlights classic rally 

Three crews will represent the Aircraft Leasing Services (ALS) team in the East African Safari Classic Rally scheduled to start tomorrow.

Aslam Khan, the senior member of the team, will enter a Porsche 911 to be navigated by his brother Arshad Khan.

The crew is seeded at number 30.

Aslam and Arshad have rallied together for over 50 years, sharing over 100 years of fun at the top of the Motor sport events.

Aslam is 72 years of age while his brother Arshard is 62 years. Totally 140 years of good relation. Aslam has successfully tackled the past nine rounds of the Classic Rally and is happy to be entering the 10th event.

“I started my career as a navigator before exchanging seats to become a rally driver. I navigated the late Jayant Shah in Kenya, India and Greece which were some of the countries I can now highlight in my career,” Aslam told Nation Sport.

Two other nephews

Aslam added: “I am aiming to have fun in this Classic Rally. I don’t have any intention of scoring a particular position.”

Aslam’s best Classic Rally result was in 2017 when he and his brother finished 12th overall. As a navigator with Jayant Shah, Aslam has participated in rallies in Kenya alongside the Himalayan Rally in India and Acropolis Rally in Greece.

He guided Shah to fourth, fifth and sixth overall places in the 1981-83 Safari Rally contests, respectively.

He is a past winner of the Himalayan Rally and won the Motorsports Personality of the Year awards in 1982 and 2003.

Aslam’s two other nephews will also be in the team where Farhaaz Khan will be seen at the wheels of another Porsche 911 with Keith Henrie as his navigator.

The crew is seeded at number seven. His other nephew, Shakeel Khan will be navigated by Assad Mughul in a Ford Escort MK1. The crew is seeded in the top-15.

The event will kick off from Vipingo with a shakedown stage, welcoming all spectators to come and watch a 20km stage, that will enable the seeding of the event.

The actual competition will start on Sunday 9am and travel North for three days until the rest day in Nairobi at the Carnivore. It will be followed by a gruelling six-hour service for the crews, before heading back down South, to the Diamonds Leisure Lodge and Golf Resort for the final finish on December 18.