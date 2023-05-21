25 drivers beat WRC Safari Rally deadline
What you need to know:
Fresh from a season best second overall place in the World Rally Championship Portugal Rally recently, Dani Sordo leads a strong three-car Hyundai team to the WRC Safari Rally slated for June 22-26.
The Spaniard, navigated by compatriot Candido Camera in a Hyundai i20 Hybrid R1, teams up with Safari regular Thierry Neville of Belgium and Finland’s Esapekka Lappi.
Sordo is among 25 drivers who have confirmed participation ahead of Monday’s deadline. Event Secretary Helen Shiri received the entries.
National champion Karan Patel has entered a Ford Fiesta R2 and will race alongside Aakif Virani (Skoda Fabia), Piero Cannobio (Hyundai i20) and Samman Vohra (Ford Fiesta R2) for glory in the main competition of the WRC.
Only four drivers will score points in the Kenya National Rally Championship category. They are Nikhil Sachania, Evans Nzioka Kavivisi, Minesh Rathod and Burundi-Italian based Giancarlo Davite.
They will all drive Mitsubishi Evo 10 make, However, the three junior national team drivers_ McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremiah Wahome have been confirmed, driving the same.
Entries 2023 WRC Safari Rally
1: Kalle Rovanpera, FIN/Jonne HALTTUNEN ,FIN, Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
2: Takamoto Katsuta ,JPN, /Aaron Johnson, IRL, Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
3: Elfyn Evans,GBR,/Scott Martin,GBR, Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Rally1
4: Sébastien Ogier,FRA/Vincent Landais FRA GR Yaris Rally1 Rally1
5: Thierry Neuville, BEL/Martijn Wydaeghe, BEL, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Rally1
6: Esapekka Lappi, FIN/Janne Ferm, FIN, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Rally1
7: Daniel Sordo, ESP/Candido Carrera, ESP , Hyundai i20 N Rally1
8: Kajetan Kajetanowicz, POL/Maciej Szczepaniak, POL, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
9: Martin Propkop, CZE/ Zdeněk Jurka, CZE, Ford Fiesta MKII Rally2
10: Daniel Chwist, POL/Kamil Hellier, POL, Ford Fiesta MKII Rally2
11: Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan, KEN, Ford Fiesta Rally2
12: Samman Vohra, KEN, Gugu Panesar, KEN, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
13: Miguel Diaz/Rodrigo Sanjuan,ESP, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
14: Aakif VIRANI, KEN/ Azhar Bhakti, KEN, Skoda Fabia Rally2
15: Armin Kremer,GER/ Timo Gottschalk, GER, Fabia Evo Rally2
16: Piero Canobbio,KEN/Fabrizia Pons, ITA, Hyundai NG i20 Rally2
17: Jeremiah,Wahome,KEN/ Victor Okungi, KEN, Ford Fiesta Rally3
18: Hamza Anwar, KEN/Adnan Din,KEN, KEN Fiesta Rally3 Rally3
19: McRae Kimathi, KEN/Mwangi KIONI, KEN Ford Fiesta Rally3 Rally3
20: Diego Dominguez, PRY/Rogelio Panate, ESP, Ford Fiesta Rally3
21: Jason Bailey,CAN/ James Willets, CAN Ford Fiesta Rally3
22: Giancarlo Davite,ITA, Sylvia Vindevogel, BEL, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
23: Nikhil Sachania, KEN/Deep Patel, KEN, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
24: Evans Nzioka,KEN/Absalom Aswan, KEN, Lancer Evo X NR4
25: Minesh Rathod,KEN/Jamie Mavtavish, KEN, Lancer Evo X NR4