25 drivers beat WRC Safari Rally deadline

Fresh from a season best second overall place in the World Rally Championship Portugal Rally recently, Dani Sordo leads a strong three-car Hyundai team to the WRC Safari Rally slated for June 22-26.

The Spaniard, navigated by compatriot Candido Camera in a Hyundai i20 Hybrid R1, teams up with Safari regular Thierry Neville of Belgium and Finland’s Esapekka Lappi.

Sordo is among 25 drivers who have confirmed participation ahead of Monday’s deadline. Event Secretary Helen Shiri received the entries.

National champion Karan Patel has entered a Ford Fiesta R2 and will race alongside Aakif Virani (Skoda Fabia), Piero Cannobio (Hyundai i20) and Samman Vohra (Ford Fiesta R2) for glory in the main competition of the WRC.

Only four drivers will score points in the Kenya National Rally Championship category. They are Nikhil Sachania, Evans Nzioka Kavivisi, Minesh Rathod and Burundi-Italian based Giancarlo Davite.

They will all drive Mitsubishi Evo 10 make, However, the three junior national team drivers_ McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremiah Wahome have been confirmed, driving the same.

Entries 2023 WRC Safari Rally