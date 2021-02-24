Sweet times for Kabras Sugar teams

Rally driver Ian Duncan being navigated by Anthony Nielsen in their Nissan Patrol negotiate a corner during the 2021 KCB Nakuru Rrally at Soysambu in County on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By Nation Correspondent

What you need to know:

  • Although Tejveer and Onkar, who claimed the second and third positions respectively in last weekend's Nakuru, are Chager’s Kabras Sugar teammates, Chager knows if he doesn't work hard, the overall championship won’t be easy.
  • "I will try as much as I can to ensure they remain behind me in our subsequent racing,” said Chager.
  • Tejveer attributed the sterling Kabras performance to hard work and regular practice. 

Kabras Sugar Racing Team is leaving nothing to chance with just a few weeks to the second round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

