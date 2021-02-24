Sweet times for Kabras Sugar teams

Kabras Sugar Racing Team is leaving nothing to chance with just a few weeks to the second round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

Baldev Chager, Tejveer Rai and Onkar Rai — all from Kabras Sugar — claimed the first, second and third positions, respectively, during the first round of the KNRC held in Nakuru last weekend.

Chager clocked a cumulative time of one hour and 39 minutes, Tej 1:51 minutes while Onkar raced for 1:52.

It was an extraordinary weekend for the West Kenya Sugar Company (Kabras) franchises as Kabras RFC also won the Sisimuka Charity Cup.

Kabras Sugar RFC beat Kenya Harlequin RFC 29-10 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday to lift the inaugural Sisimuka tournament title.

Back on the wheels, Chager is now targeting faster times during next month's second round of the KNRC.

Far from over

“Our team is very vigilant with preparation of the cars, and we have to make sure that they are in good condition and shape. It is very important,” said Chager.

He admitted that the contest was still far from over as it’s still early days.

Chager intends to resume training in the next one week with focus on increasing the pace.

Although Tejveer and Onkar, who claimed the second and third positions respectively in last weekend's Nakuru, are Chager’s Kabras Sugar teammates, Chager knows if he doesn't work hard, the overall championship won’t be easy.

"I will try as much as I can to ensure they remain behind me in our subsequent racing,” said Chager.

Tejveer attributed the sterling Kabras performance to hard work and regular practice.