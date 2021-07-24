Malkia Strikers face fan-less hosts in Tokyo Olympics opener

Gladys Ekaru

Malkia Strikers’ middle blocker Gladys Ekaru stretched during the national women’s volleyball team’s final training session at the Kurume Gymnasium on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan team will be banking on the fact that the hosts won’t enjoy home crowd support and pull off an upset
  • As a measure to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, spectators are not allowed at competition venues for these September 23 to August 8 Olympic Games
  • Bitok believes the beefed-up technical bench has worked in Kenya’s favour and that, through technology, they have critically assessed the Japanese


In Tokyo

