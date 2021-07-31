Marathoner Cherono primed for ‘race of a lifetime’ in Japan

Lawrence Cherono

Lawrence Cherono, Boston Marathon Champion, of High performance Athletics Training Camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County, during an interview at the camp on July 20, 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Sharon Resian

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s men and women’s marathon squads will leave for Tokyo on August 2 from where the athletes will head to Sapporo in northern Japan where the marathon races will take place
  • Boston Marathon champion considers himself lucky to be at the Olympics which is his biggest assignment yet
  • The soft-spoken athlete has been training at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County for four months

Upon being named in Team Kenya men’s marathon squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Lawrence Cherono was beside himself with joy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.