With world record ratified, Jepchirchir now eyes Olympics glory

World half marathon record holder Peres Jepchirchir

World half marathon record holder Peres Jepchirchir during the interview with Nation Sport at her home in Kapsabet, Nandi County on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya| Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • An elated Jepchirch told Nation Sport that the ratification of her world record will now offer her more confidence as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympic Games
  • For the first time in history, the top six women finished in under 66 minutes in the same race

Kenya's long distance star Peres Jepchirchir is over the moon after the World Athletics ratified her women-only world half marathon record of 1:05:16 on Thursday.

