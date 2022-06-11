KVF uncertain about Malkia Strikers camp in Brazil

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers trip to Brazil for High Performance Training hangs in the balance as the government remains non-committal on facilitating their travel logistics.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) handed government the budget for the trip in April ahead of the two-month training camp organised by International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) as part of the Volleyball Empowerment Programme.

But until Saturday, KVF was yet to get feedback from the Ministry of Sports. The High Performance Training was in preparation for the World Championships scheduled for September 23 to October 15 in Netherlands and Poland.

KVF Deputy President Charles Nyaberi Saturday while addressing the media at Kivi Hotel in Nairobi said government's silence on the matter has left the federation stranded.

“We have a week before the team’s scheduled travel and it’s sad that there is nothing forthcoming. While we appreciate the efforts the government has put in place for the team to qualify for the Championship, it will be unfair if the chance goes by. Failure by the government to release the money means the team will not participate in the World Championship altogether,” bemoaned Nyaberi.

“We sent a passionate appeal to the government to finish what they started. Should the team travel to Brazil, FIVB have catered for everything including accommodation and what we need is money for air tickets, allowances and coronavirus tests,” he added.

Kenya will represent Africa alongside continental champions Cameroon.