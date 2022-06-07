Malkia Strikers: Provisional squad for World Championships named

Malkia Strikers head coach Luizomar de Moura Tuesday named his provisional squad for the World Championships slated from September 23 to October 15 in Netherlands and Poland.

Luizomar de Moura will lead a delegation of four Brazilian coaches from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) that will take charge of the team’s preparations for the global competition in Sao Paulo, Brazil as part of the Volleyball Empowerment Programme.

And with an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Luizomar has named a fairly youthful squad with several new faces making it to the provisional squad of 20.

Leading the youngsters is Kenya Prisons outside hitter Meldinah Sande, Kenya Defence Forces setter Veronica Kilabat and libero Veronica Makokha as well as KCB trio of Magdaline Mwende, Belinda Barasa and Faith Imodia.

Kenya Pipeline middle blocker Trizah Atuka returns to the team after missing out on the Tokyo Olympics and Africa Nations Championship due to injury. KCB setter Emmaculate Nekesa is also back to the national team fold after an impressive performance in the recently concluded Africa Clubs Championship won by the bankers.

Skipper Mercy Moim will be relied upon for leadership alongside Noel Murambi, Edith Wisa and Atuka as FIVB continues with its project to transform Kenya into a global volleyball powerhouse.