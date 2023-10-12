Back like he never left: Lewis Ogutu out to reclaim Wafalme Stars place

Kenya Forest Service middle blocker Lewis Ogutu is out to reclaim his spot in the Kenya men's volleyball team.

Ogutu missed the African Nations Volleyball Championship held in Egypt last month as he was undergoing mandatory training for KFS officers in Gilgil.

In his absence, coach Gideon Tarus named Simion Kipkorir, Brian Kamonde, Shadrack Misiko and Bernard Wechuli in the squad for the biennial championship.

Related Mighty Pharaohs eye Paris Olympics berth after reclaiming African title Sports

Kenya finished a distant ninth place in the 15-nation tournament won by hosts Egypt.

But after passing out as a ranger in the event that was presided over by President William Ruto on Wednesday, Ogutu said top on his agenda was to secure his place in the national team and help his side qualify for the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League playoffs next season.

"Of course club duties come first but ultimately, national duties are key. The new season is around the corner and I will take the opportunity to re-assure the volleyball fraternity that I'm back, bigger and better," said Ogutu.

"I want to claim my spot. The six months that I have been away on official training have helped me with strengthen and endurance and I'm more fit than I left," said Ogutu, who crossed over to the rangers from Kenya Ports Authority early this year.

"KFS didn't perform well last season but we want to be better this season. We just want to qualify for the playoffs so that our presence can be felt so that the management knows that they invested in good players," he added.

KFS finished 11 in the 16-team league last season, missing out on the playoffs. Only the top four make the playoffs.

Ogutu, who will graduate in December with a Degree in Applied Mathematics at Kisii University, says he is open to professional stints.

"I have had offers from Oman but I wanted to secure employment first. But now I'm open to more opportunities outside the country. The playing time for a player is short and that's why I want to make myself better and hopeful when I call it a day in my playing career, I can go back to do statistics," added Ogutu, who was part of the team that beat Egypt 3-2 in the group stage during the 2021 Africa Nations Championship.

Ogutu, 26, thanked Butula High School Principal Daniel Ouma Onyango for giving him a Scholarship, which has shaped him to the player he is today.

"I just loved the sport and I'm happy that after my primary school education at St Augustine Butunyi Boys Boarding School in 2014, I landed a scholarship."