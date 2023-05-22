Kenyan international Kosirai voted Best Middle Blocker in Tunisia

Offers are flocking in for Kenyan international Simon Kosirai Kipkorir, who was feted as the Best Middle Blocker in the just concluded African Men’s Clubs Volleyball Championship in Kélibia, Tunisia.

Kipkorir, who features for defending champions General Service Unit (GSU), but was plying his trade with Moulodia Sportive de Boussalem of Tunisia, help his side come from two sets down to defeat pre--match favourites Zamalek of Egypt 3-2 (20-25,22-25,26-24,25-23,15-12) to win their first title on their debut.

Kipkorir has offers from his former Saudi Arabia club Al lbtisam as well as Moulodia, who want the Cheptil Secondary School alumnus to renew his contract.

Kipkorir revealed that three clubs were eyeing his services, but he is yet to make a decision.

“Moulodia want me to renew my contract with them, while my former club in Saudi Arabia Al lbtisam also want me back and another club still in Saudi. I have time to go through all these contracts and see which club has the best terms and offers. I don’t want to rush into anything, but I’m just happy that my talent is being noticed,” said the soft spoken Kipkorir, who is expected in the country Monday.

“My career is slowly taking shape but I’m know I’m still a work in progress. I’m not where I want to be and hope continue learning and working on myself. Hopefully in the future I will land in Europe,” he added.

The middle blocker who can play as a right attacker dedicated the award to his home team GSU.

“I want to thank the paramilitary management for giving me the chance to turn professional. I dedicate this win to the GSU team led by commandant Eliud Lagat and the officers at large.The win also goes to the Kenyan people for the overwhelming support. The comments on the social media platforms have been amazing and have got me going. I’m extremely humbled that I got to be feted as the best blocker in Africa albeit with a foreign club,” he added.

Kipkorir was also named among the Africa dream team in the just ended championship alongside Haikal Reda, Abderrahmane Arab, Mohammed Issa, Aurelio Mbakop, Hassan Mohamed ,Ben Fahmi and Elmeddeb Adem.