Kenya face Serbian champions Red Star in friendly

In Belgrade, Serbia

Malkia Strikers head coach Luizomar de Moura is confident that Saturday’s friendly match against Serbian side Red Star Belgrade will give him a clear picture about his team with just a week to the World Championships.

The match will serve off at 5pm Belgrade time (6pm Kenyan time).

The World Championships are set for September 23 to October 15 in the Netherlands and Poland.

Kenya's middle blocker Belinda Barasa (centre) attends a training session at Kavilovo Belgrade in Serbia on September 16, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenya arrived in Belgrade, Serbia on Thursday from Brazil where they had two months of high performance training courtesy of the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment Programme.

The week-long training camp in Serbia, organised by sponsors Mozzart Bet, will see Malkia Strikers play two friendly matches against Red Star on Saturday and Serbia B team on Sunday.

Kenya's captain Mercy Moim (left) helps middle blocker Edith Wisah stretch before a training session at Kavilovo Belgrade in Serbia on September 16, 2022.

Coach Luizomar believes the reigning Serbian champions will give him a better assessment of his charges as he polishes some grey areas just before the global competition.

“It will be very important for the team to avoid stupid mistakes because at the high level such mistakes will give our opponents points that we should be scoring. If we reduce the individual mistakes and improve on execution of our side outs then we can compete with the best teams in the world,” said Luizomar.

“We are going to face high level teams such as Italy, Belgium and Netherlands. We want to compete well against these teams but our focus must be on the two games we can dream about, that is against Puerto Rico and Cameroon. We not only need to perform well but also win them. If we win these two matches then we can make history (by qualifying for the second round for the first time),” he added.

Kenya's libero player Agripinna Kundu receives the ball during a training session at Kavilovo Belgrade in Serbia on September 16, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat Nation | Media Group

Kenya is in Pool ‘A’ of the World Championships alongside hosts Netherlands, Belgium, European champions Italy, Puerto Rico and Cameroon.

Red Star are the Serbian top tier league champions and also won the Serbian Cup last season. Former national team outside hitter Ana Zivojinovic and upcoming opposite attacker Tara Taubner are some of the key players who will lead Red Star’s attack on Saturday.

Kenya's players and officials hurdle before a training session at Kavilovo Belgrade in Serbia on September 16, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Assistant captain Noel Murambi expects stiff competition from the Serbian champions who will give them a taste of what to expect from their European opponents at the World championships.

“We have had good training in Brazil and played many friendly matches but we are yet to face a team from Europe. Most European players are tall so we expect to face good blockers, services and back court defence. We have to be tactical in attack and serve well to stand a chance against such opponents. It’s a good friendly match and it has come at the right time just before the main competition,” said Murambi.

Kenya's setter Veronicah Kilabat receives the ball during a training session at Kavilovo Belgrade in Serbia on September 16, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

