Bullish Moim rallies Malkia Strikers for final preps in Serbia

In Belgrade, Serbia

Mercy Moim cut a bullish figure on Thursday as Malkia Strikers landed here in Belgrade for their one-week training camp ahead of the FIVB World Championships slated for September 23 to October 15 in the Netherlands and Poland.

The national women’s team is in Serbia for their last leg of preparations that will see them play two friendly matches to fine tune for the global competition where they will be seeking to qualify for the second round for the first time in seven appearances.

The Serbia camp, organised by sponsors Mozzart Bet, comes hot on the heels of a vigorous two-month high performance training camp in Brazil courtesy of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Volleyball Empowerment Programme.

“Sisi hatumaliziwi round hii, sisi naye tunamalizia wengine wakuje home tukienda mbele (We are not going to be eliminated early this time round, we want to eliminate others early and proceed to the next round),” said Moim shortly after arriving in Belgrade on Thursday.

'Best preparations ever'

Moim, who is not only the skipper but the most experienced player in the current team, said they have had the best preparations ever for a World Championships event and they will be going for nothing short of a second round berth.

“I have been in this team for 15 years and we have had by far the best preparations in a long time. I want to thank FIVB and our sponsors Mozzart Bet for organising everything so well in the preparation phase. It’s now upon us to deliver."

“I also want to urge our new President William Ruto to remember this team and fulfill the government’s role of providing allowances. It’s been two months away from home and we have remained focused to the task at hand. We are now entering a very important phase and their support will really boost our morale,” said Moim.

Opposite attacker Sharon Chepchumba, who was the star of the previous edition held in 2018 in Japan, echoed Moim’s sentiments saying Kenya will be a potential dark horse at the World Championships.

“Everyone has improved and we are at our peak. We are ready to compete and I believe our performance in the Serbia camp will paint a picture of what to expect from Kenya at the World Championships. Personally, I want to do better than 2018 and be among the top scorers,” reflected Chumba.

Head coach Luizomar de Moura, who is among four Brazilian coaches forwarded to the team by FIVB, said the Serbia camp was timely and backed new faces to stamp their authority in the team.

“It was two fantastic months of preparations in Brazil and the team has improved day by day. Our defence system, side outs and reception has improved from last year. It’s important to have this camp in Serbia because it will help the players adjust to the weather in Europe and time zones since they have been in Brazil for quite a long time,” offered Luizomar ,who has seven new faces from the team that he coached at last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Setters Veronica Kilabat, Emmaculate Nekesa, outside hitters Meldine Sande, Veronica Adhiambo, libero Yvonne Wavinya, middle blocker Belinda Barasa and opposite Violet Makuto are the new inclusions in Luizomar’s squad.

He singled out Nekesa and Kilabat for praise saying they will fill the shoes of the legendary Jane Wacu.

“The two months training in Brazil was particularly important for the young setters since they had an opportunity to learn from experienced setters in the Brazilian league and apply this in their game,” he noted.

Kenya is in Pool ‘A’ of the World Championships alongside hosts Netherlands, European and Volleyball Nations League champions Italy, African champions Cameroon, Puerto Rico and Belgium.

Squad

Setters: Emmaculate Nekesa, Veronica Kilabat

Middle blockers: Edith Wisa, Belinda Barasa, Lorine Chebet, Gladys Ekaru

Opposite attackers: Sharon Chepchumba, Violet Makuto

Left attackers: Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Veronica Adhiambo, Meldine Sande