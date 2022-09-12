Malkia Strikers final squad for World Championships out

Kenya Prisons left attacker Yvonne Wavinya will partner with regular Agrippina Kundu in the libero position as the national women’s volleyball team technical bench Monday evening named a strong 14-member squad for the upcoming World Championships.

The World Championships is slated for September 23 to October 15 in Netherlands and Poland respectively.

The national team which has been away in Brazil for two months High performance training courtesy of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) will travel to Serbia on Wednesday for a couple of friendly matches before they depart to Netherlands on September 20 in time for action.

Kenya Defence Forces libero Veronica Makokha, who was drafted in the provisional squad has been dropped alongside KCB Women’s Team middle blocker Magdalene Mwende.

Malkia strikers coach Paul Bitok explained the switch of Wavinya from a left attacker to Libero saying, “Reception has been our main undoing and the inclusion of Wavinya is tactical. Wavinya is an experienced player and a good receiver for that matter and therefore her switch is welcomed considering she is also a beach volleyball player. Makokha has improved immensely but she lacks experience and I believe in future assignments, she will be a player to watch.”

Much-improved Emmaculate Nekesa will be in the setting department alongside Veronica Kilabat while hard-hitting Sharon Chepchumba will jostle for a starting place with left-handed Violet Makuto in the opposite position.

Team captain Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, fast-rising Veronica Adhiambo and Meldine Sande are the outside hitters.

Edith Wisa, Belinda Barasa, Lorine Chebet and Gladys Ekaru will muscle for two slots in the starting line up in the middle department.

Barasa, Kilabat and Sande will be making their maiden appearance in the national team. Malkia Strikers technical bench led by coach Luizomar de Moura was confident ahead of the Worlds and thanked the playing unit for their sacrifice and commitment.

Kenya will be representing the continent alongside rivals Cameroon who are tricky Pool ‘A’ with hosts Netherlands, Italy, Belgium and Puerto Rico.

Poland, Turkey, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Thailand and Croatia from Pool ‘B’, United States of America,World Champions Serbia, Germany, Canada, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan are in Pool ‘C’, while Brazil headline Pool ‘D’ with China,Japan, Colombia, Argentina and Czech Republic.

The top four teams in each pool will proceed to the second phase of the competition.

Squad

Setters

Emmaculate Nekesa, Veronica Kilabat

Middle blockers

Edith Wisa, Belinda Barasa, Lorine Chebet, Gladys Ekaru

Opposite attackers

Sharon Chepchumba, Violet Makuto

Left attackers

Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Veronica Adhiambo, Meldine Sande

Liberos