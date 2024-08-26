Kenya dominates final day of East Africa Secondary School games

In Mbale, Uganda

Kenya on Monday secured four gold medals on the final day of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games.

The country emerged top in girls' hockey, girls' volleyball and 3x3 basketball (boys and girls).

St Joseph’s High School, Kitale won the gold in hockey as Friends School Kamusinga and Butere Girls High School were crowned 3x3 basketball winners. Kesegon Mixed Secondary School completed the gold rush in volleyball

Kenya however fell short in 5×5 basketball as Laiser Hill Academy narrowly lost 51-54 to co-hosts Amus College.

At Mbale School of Hygiene, St Joseph’s secured top spot after a 7-0 win over Sacred Heart Mushanga of Uganda in their final preliminary match to finish on 16 points with Nyamira Girls Secondary School and Tigoi Girls Secondary School placed second and third to ensure Kenya swept all the medals in the discipline.

St Joseph’s coach Joseph Lusaka praised his charges for their fighting spirit in the round-robin competition.

Revenge on arch-rivals

"This was a tough outing, facing six good sides and emerging top was no easy feat. I think our consistency won it for us because our rivals dropped so many points as compared to us," said Lusaka.

"We won bronze medal at the national championships, and it is a sweet feeling to win gold at the regional level. Hockey is a Kenyan affair and our dominance had been reflected on the medals. We hope this can be the start of a good run for our school, the coach added.

At Bukedea Comprehensive School, Kesogon finally exacted revenge on their arch-rivals Kwanthanze to claim their first regional title after losing to the Machakos-based school in the last two finals. Kesogon, who also lost to Kwanthanze in the Kenyan final in Kisii two weeks ago, won 25-16,25-18,25-17.

Kesogon’s coach, Gilbert Kaisha, said it felt good to finally end their opponents' reign in the region after two previous failed attempts.

"It was just a matter of time before we finally ended our losing streak to them (Kwanthanze). We have pushed them hard over the last in few years and I think they finally crumbled due to the pressure," said Kaisha.

Dominant displays

"At the nationals, we stretched them to five sets but lost out due to small mistakes. We were eager to face them again and today we were superior in all departments and fully deserved the win," the coach added.

Kwanthanze were bidding to secure a record-equalling eighth title.

At Amus College, Kenya also got joy in 3x3 basketball after dominant displays over their Ugandan opponents. Butere put aside the disappointment of their 5×5 side to defeat Uganda's St Noa Secondary School 17-15. Daisy Awino led the Kenyan side with 10 points and was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

"It was a see-saw affair but we managed to held our nerve and closed out the match, said Awino. St Joseph’s won the bronze medal after a 14-12 win over St Mary’s Kitende.

In the boys' match, Kamusinga saw off home side Seroma Secondary School 14-12 in overtime. Don Dullo led Kamusinga with nine points.