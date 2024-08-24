Musingu Boys face St Mary’s Kitende for a place in the final

In Mbale, Uganda

Kenyan schools will be gunning for final berths as the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Championship enters the penultimate day on Sunday.

In football, Musingu Boys High School will be up against 14-time champions St Mary’s Kitende of Uganda in the semi-finals.

Ugandan schools Bukedea Comprehensive School and Amus College play in the other last four encounter.

Kenyan champions Highway Secondary School and St Joseph’s High School, Kitale were eliminated leaving the “Scorpions” of Musingu to fly the Kenyan flag. Musingu finished second in Pool “A” with eight points behind Amus College.

Musingu’s coach, Brendan Mwinamo, believes they can upset the favourites and reach their first final on their maiden appearance at the regionals.

Seeking maiden title

“No one gave us a chance of reaching this far and we are excited when we prove our doubters wrong at each stage. Kitende have caused Kenyan teams’ endless misery and we hope that we can finally end their dominance,” said Mwinamo.

“My squad has grown stronger with each game and I believe the experience they have gained is going to come in handy against Kitende. Our opponents should underestimate us at their own peril,” said Mwinamo after their 1-1 draw against Ugandan champions St Julian School on Saturday.

Musingu will bank on Harrison Amalemba, Elvis Ochieng and Polestine Okoth, who have impressed in this competition to sink the Ugandan side.

In volleyball, Kenya will also be looking to secure the two final slots as girls’ champions Kwanthanze Secondary School and Kesogon Mixed Secondary School battle Uganda’s St Elizabeth School and Bukedea Comprehensive School in Sunday’s semis.

Kwanthanze are eyeing a record-breaking eighth title, while Kesogon are seeking their maiden title after losing the last two finals to the former.

All-Kenyan affair

Kwanthanze coach Justin Kigwari has warned that they are yet to hit top gear as they eye another final berth.

“We want to create more history in this championship but we know we still have two finals to play. I believe we have not reached the standards we can get to and I hope we do in the semis,” said Kigwari.

Kesogon coach Gilibert Kaisha is relishing another clash against Kwanthanze in Monday’s final.

In rugby 15s, Kenya’s All Saints Embu High School face holders St Mary’s Kisubi in the final at Mbale Rugby Union. All Saints beat Makerere College 26-17 in the semis, as Kisubi downed Kenya’s Kitondo High School 40-3.