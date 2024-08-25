Golden harvest for Kenyan students

In Mbale, Uganda

Kenya remains on track to reclaim the overall team title as the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games conclude today.

On Sunday, the country harvested four gold medals on a day of dominant display to underline its prowess in the championship. Kenya won the rugby 15s, rugby sevens (boys and girls) and boys’ hockey titles across different venues in Mbale.

At Mbale School of Hygiene, Musingu High School saw off compatriots St Charles Lwanga Secondary School 2-0 in the boys' hockey final to secure their maiden regional crown and complete a double after winning the national title in April in Machakos.

Most importantly, it saw the country reclaim the title it lost in 2019 to Uganda's Kakungulu Memorial School. The Ugandan side won in 2022 and 2023 after the games resumed following the disruption by Covid- 19 that saw the 2020 and 2021 editions suspended.

It was also an improvement for Musingu who won silver during last year’s edition in Huye, Rwanda. Kenya missed out on a clean sweep as Uganda's Ntare School beat St Anthony's Boys High School in the bronze medal match.

Musingu coach Benson Wabuyabo said the victory should help Kenya hockey regain its position as a powerhouse in the region.

Deserved victory

"Uganda had knocked out off our perch, but I am glad we have been able to show them that this sport belongs to Kenya and we shouldn't lose it again," Wabuyabo said on Sunday.

"We learnt from the mistakes we made last year and I'm glad we have upgraded the silver to gold. The boys were disappointed after falling short last year and used that to work towards emerging victorious this year," he added.

Goals from Beres Muigai and Daniel Omondi handed Musingu the deserved victory.

Kenya is also poised to retain the girls' hockey title as the discpline concludes on Monday. St Joseph's High School Kitale will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat against Uganda's Sacred Heart Mushanga in their final round robin match today.

St Joseph's are second on the standings with 13 points, same as defending champions Nyamira Girls Secondary School, who are on top but have completed their matches.

Winning streak

Tigoi, who are third on nine points, will make it a clean sweep for the country should they avoid defeat in their final match against Bweranyangi Girls Secondary School of Uganda.

At the Mbale Rugby Union, All Saints Embu High School grabbed Kenya's second goal as they dethroned holders St Mary’s Kisubi of Uganda 9-3 in the rugby 15s final. Uganda also took home bronze as Makerere College saw off Kenya's Kitondo High School in the play-off match.

All Saints coach Benson Mwenda said his charges were under pressure to maintain their winning streak after also lifting the national title.

"I think we have now silenced our critics who thought we were lucky at the nationals. We are the kings of the region after dethroning the holders and I couldn't be more proud of my boys," said Mwenda.

In rugby sevens, Vihiga High School and St Joseph's Kitale were crowned the boys' and girls' winners respectively to cap off a great day for Team Kenya.