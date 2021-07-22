KDF cock guns for play-offs berth battle

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) players celebrate after winning their Kenya Volleyball Federation play-off match against Kenya Prisons at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena on December 1, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The top four teams at the end of the regular season compete in the play-offs where the top two teams earn automatic tickets to the African Clubs Championship
  • KDF coach Elisha Aliwa is eyeing maximum points from their four matches this weekend
  • KFS coach Wachira Gatuiria said they have set their sights on the sole slot

Equity Bank, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) men's teams will battle it out for the remaining play-offs slot as the Kenya Volleyball Federation Federation National League regular season comes to a close this weekend.

