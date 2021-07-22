KDF cock guns for play-offs berth battle

Equity Bank, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) men's teams will battle it out for the remaining play-offs slot as the Kenya Volleyball Federation Federation National League regular season comes to a close this weekend.

One of the three teams will join the already qualified league leaders Kenya Prisons, who have 29 points from 11 matches, second-placed Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) who have 25 points from nine matches and third-placed General Service Unit (GSU) with 24 points from nine matches.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season compete in the playoffs where the top two teams earn automatic tickets to the African Clubs Championship.

Related KPA out to wrap final league leg with a bang Sports

Equity are placed fourth on the standings with 16 points from eight matches and will face Mombasa Prisons on Friday, KDF on Saturday before taking on Rift Valley Prisons and KFS on Sunday.

Fifth-placed KDF, who have 14 points from eight matches, have a date with Western Prisons on Friday, Equity on Saturday and Administration Police (AP) and Nairobi Prisons on Sunday. KDF coach Elisha Aliwa is eyeing maximum points from their four matches this weekend.

"We respect all our opponents but the tie against Equity will definitely decide our fate. We lose and our hopes to play in the last four will go up in smoke and we will be at the mercies of KFS who must win against the bankers for us to have a chance. However, we don't want to bank on other teams to do the duties for us and that's why we will be going all out for the 12 points," said Aliwa.

KFS, who are placed sixth, have 13 points from eight matches and will tackle Nairobi Prisons on Friday before they battle AP and Western Prisons on Saturday and Equity on Sunday. KFS coach Wachira Gatuiria said they have set their sights on the sole slot.

"The players are mentally and physically prepared for the matches. We returned to the league this year after being in the cold since 2014 due to financial constraints and being in contention for a play-offs slot is something. We will approach our matches cautiously because a slip-up in any of our matches will mean we lose out on the chance," said Gatuiria.

Leaders Prisons have a date with Western Prisons on Sunday while KPA will play Rift Valley Prisons on Friday before taking on champions GSU and AP on Sunday.

GSU will parade against Rift Valley Prisons, Vihiga County and AP.

At the bottom end, Kenya Army under coach William Wahome will be hoping to pick their first win of the season when they battle Vihiga County, Western Prisons and Rift Valley Prisons. Kenya Army have one point from nine matches.

Fixtures

Friday

KPA v Rift Valley Prisons 9am

Mombasa Prisons v AP 9am

Western Prisons v KDF 11am

Kenya Army v Vihiga County 11am

Prisons Nairobi v KFS 1pm

Rift Valley Prisons v GSU 1pm

Equity Bank v Mombasa Prisons 3pm